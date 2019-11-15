Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. Provides Update on Data Security Issue

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. ("Checkers") announced today that it is providing an update on the malware issue it disclosed on May 29, 2019, that affected certain Checkers and Rally's locations. In October 2019, the company became aware that one additional Checkers and Rally's restaurant was subsequently affected by the same malware issue. After conducting a further investigation with leading data security experts, Checkers also determined that the malware had been re-installed at several of the locations the company previously identified as being affected by this issue. The company has taken steps to contain and remove the malware, and is coordinating closely with federal law enforcement authorities in their investigation of the matter.

Based on the company's investigation, Checkers determined the following:

This additional activity is connected to the same actor responsible for the issue disclosed on May 29, 2019 .

. The malware was designed to collect information stored on the magnetic stripe of payment cards, including cardholder name, payment card number, card verification code and expiration date. Checkers has no evidence that other cardholder personal information was affected by this issue.

Not all Checkers and Rally's restaurants and not all guests who visited the impacted restaurants during the relevant time periods were affected by this issue.

A list of the locations affected by this additional activity and their respective estimated dates of exposure is available at www.checkers.com/security-issue .

Checkers encourages guests to review their account statements and contact their financial institution or card issuer immediately if they identify an unauthorized charge on their card.

Guests with any questions about this issue may call 1-833-281-4832, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. CST and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST. Information about this issue is available on the company's website at www.checkers.com/security-issue .

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants, with nearly 900 restaurants across the country. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.checkers.com .

