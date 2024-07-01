Checkers and Rally's Celebrate National French Fry Day with Fully Loaded Fry Pass for Free Fully Loaded Fries for a Year

Fry Fans Can Also Receive Free Fully Loaded Fries with Any Purchase, 7/12-7/14

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, is celebrating National French Fry Day in a fully loaded way…literally. Starting today, July 1st through July 12th, fry-fanatics will have a chance to win a Fully Loaded Fry Pass that includes free Fully Loaded Fries for a year. One hundred winners will be selected, and the prize includes one regular size Fully Loaded Fries each week for 52 weeks. For more information, and to enter, visit www.frygiveaway.com.

Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, is celebrating National French Fry Day. Starting July 1st through July 12th, fry-fanatics will have a chance to win a Fully Loaded Fry Pass that includes free Fully Loaded Fries for a year. One hundred winners will be selected, and the prize includes one regular size Fully Loaded Fries each week for 52 weeks. For more information, and to enter, visit www.frygiveaway.com

Additionally, in honor of Checkers & Rally's officially moving National French Fry Day to always be on a Friday, fry fans can get a free regular size Fully Loaded Fries with any purchase in the Checkers & Rally's Rewards app starting Fryday, July 12th: The REAL Fry Day through Sunday July 14th. Must be a member of the Checkers & Rally's Rewards Program to get the app-based offer.

"Checkers and Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries have long been recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "And this year, we are celebrating National French Fry Day in a big way by offering free Fully Loaded Fries topped with cheese, ranch and crispy bacon for not just one day, but three full days and a chance for our fry loving family to win Fully Loaded Fries for an entire year."

For anyone not already a Checkers and Rally's rewards member, they can receive their first reward as soon as the simple signup is complete. New Checkers and Rally's reward members can quickly create an account on the Checkers and Rally's app available for download on the App Store and Google Play or online at www.Checkers.com/Rewards and get 250 points after first purchase, which is more than halfway to a $5 Reward. Members will then be able to receive and redeem their free Fully Loaded French Fries with purchase reward.

For more information, hours of operation or to find participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally's across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.