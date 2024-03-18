Checkout.com Exclusively Partners with Bolt to Provide Accelerated Checkout

Collaboration delivers best-in-class payments and higher checkout conversion

for ecommerce merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt , a leading checkout technology company, and Checkout.com , a global payment solutions provider, today announced a partnership set to expedite their shared mission to advance ecommerce. Through this collaboration, Bolt will become Checkout.com's exclusive one-click checkout provider and Checkout.com will become Bolt's preferred payment partner.

Checkout.com is focused on boosting its merchant's conversion performance, and its partnership with Bolt provides enterprise retailers with a best-in-class one-click checkout solution. Checkout.com will also leverage Bolt's massive shopper network of 80M+ US shoppers and a growing merchant base.

Bolt will integrate Checkout.com to expand payment options for new and existing merchants. By deepening its payment offerings with Checkout.com, Bolt is solidifying its standing as a merchant-first and payment-agnostic technology provider, giving its customers unrivaled flexibility.

"By integrating Bolt's industry-leading checkout technology with Checkout.com's enterprise-grade payment solutions, we are helping merchants deliver a better shopper experience and higher conversion by leveraging Bolt's fast-growing shopper network," said Bolt CEO Maju Kuruvilla. "This partnership reflects our merchant-first and payment-agnostic approach, and we're thrilled to add Checkout.com as a preferred payments partner."

"Checkout.com always drives towards innovation and accelerated checkout is an important part of our holistic payments offering. Together with Bolt, we are unlocking friction-free checkout experiences that build upon our best-in-class payments infrastructure, empowering merchants to deliver seamless transactions and drive higher customer satisfaction," said Checkout.com's Head of Commercial for North America, Jim Cho. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation, delivering exceptional value to all our retail partners."

About Bolt

Bolt guarantees retailers best-in-class customer conversion with seamless and secure one-click checkout. Leading brands like Saks OFF 5TH, Revolve, Benefit Cosmetics, and Casper leverage Bolt's Universal Shopper Network to recognize and connect with over 80M customers—one third of all US online shoppers. Bolt works within retailers' existing tech stack and helps them provide an enhanced, friction-free buying experience for their customers with no added buttons or redirects. To learn more, visit bolt.com.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com offers a high-performance, cloud-based payments platform that transforms payments into a significant revenue source for enterprises and scaling businesses. Its technology is built for flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, enabling seamless processing of payments, payouts, and card program management. Checkout.com is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong, and other locations across six continents. Customers include global brands such as Sony, SHEIN, Wise, Patreon, and GE HealthCare.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

