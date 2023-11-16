Digitally Focused Retailers Saks OFF 5TH, Shinola, Filson, Lafayette 148, and Toys"R"Us Launch With Bolt To Supercharge Online Shopping

Celebrated brands implement Bolt's checkout technology 

Recognizing more shoppers, streamlining checkout, and building long-term relationships with their customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout technology company, today announced that it has launched with Saks OFF 5TH, Shinola, Filson, Lafayette 148, and Toys"R"Us to automatically recognize more shoppers, increase conversion, boost store account registrations—and most critically—drive repeat purchases and build meaningful, lifetime relationships with their customers. With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, these brands are adopting strategies to help maximize sales and future-proof their businesses.

This milestone builds on Bolt's first-to-market headless commerce solution within checkout, representing the company's continued momentum and deepened penetration of the apparel and accessories category. By offering these iconic brands the opportunity to pick and choose aspects of Bolt's technology suite to solve their individual business needs, Bolt is delivering the kind of flexibility enterprise retailers crave—while continuing to redefine ecommerce with one-click ease.

"In today's digital economy, shoppers expect a frictionless and personalized experience at every step of the buying journey—it's simply table stakes." said Maju Kuruvilla, CEO of Bolt. "I'm thrilled to welcome these beloved brands to Bolt's burgeoning network of tens of millions of shoppers and hundreds of retailers, enabling them to maintain their user experience while delivering unparalleled shopping experiences that are fast, easy, and 'now'."

These forward-thinking retailers are improving their ecommerce experiences in the following ways:

  • Saks OFF 5TH, the premier destination for luxury off-price fashion, recently implemented Bolt to support its efforts to recognize and convert new customers. "At Saks OFF 5TH we're focused on building customer loyalty through an exceptional customer journey, including a seamless checkout experience," said Julie Mares, SVP ecommerce, Saks OFF 5TH. "By integrating Bolt into our checkout flow, we've been able to elevate our buying journey for our guest customers leading to significant conversion for new customers and enhanced relationships with formerly unknown shoppers."
  • Shinola and Filson, esteemed lifestyle brands owned by Bedrock Manufacturing, are using Bolt's checkout so their shoppers can complete purchases with newfound speed—and security. "Our commitment to raising the ecommerce experience bar is driven by our pursuit of brand loyalty. Delivering a best-in-class experience is paramount and that starts with a seamless and exceptional online shopping journey," said Robert Sayre, Chief Information Officer, Bedrock Manufacturing.
  • Lafayette 148, a modern luxury womenswear brand, is leveraging Bolt in a headless fashion to create a one-stop-shop for customer needs. "We want to eliminate any barriers between our customers and their fashion aspirations. To do that, we've implemented Bolt's one-click checkout to make every online shopping journey as seamless and enjoyable as our in-store experience." said Carol Schuster, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Lafayette 148. "One-click checkout will allow us to bridge the gap between physical and digital experiences, ensuring that shoppers can easily find the wardrobe pieces they desire, even with time constraints."
  • Toys"R"Us is accelerating its ecommerce capabilities with Bolt. "We have partnered with Bolt to implement its best-in-class checkout solution—ensuring a frictionless purchase experience on our website for customers," said Gary Haas, VP of Ecommerce at Toys"R"Us.

To learn about more brands in the Bolt Network, visit bolt.com/shop.

About Bolt
Bolt makes the business of checkout shockingly simple. By offering frictionless shopper recognition, account creation, and a secure, one-click checkout, Bolt helps retailers build long-term relationships with their customers and increase conversion. At the center of it all is the rapidly growing Bolt network, which connects hundreds of customer-centric retailers such as Revolve, Casper, and Benefit Cosmetics to tens of millions of shoppers. Bolt's universal account network is the only solution that works within retailers' native checkouts—allowing them to keep their brands front and center while logging in more shoppers to offer a personalized shopping experience and a seamless checkout. To learn more, visit bolt.com.

