Checkpoint Systems to showcase cutting-edge RFID solutions at NRF 2025

THOROFARE, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Systems, a global leader in RFID technology and loss prevention solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in NRF Retail 2025, taking place January 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Attendees can visit Checkpoint at Booth 729 to explore innovative solutions that empower retailers to optimize inventory management and enhance loss prevention through RFID technology.

Revolutionizing Retail with RFID

At NRF 2025, Checkpoint will highlight its groundbreaking RFID-based solutions:

RFID as Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS): demonstrating how RFID transforms traditional EAS systems to combat theft and address the growing challenge of Organized Retail Crime (ORC) with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

RFID for Inventory Control: showcasing how retailers can achieve real-time inventory visibility, streamline operations, and enhance customer satisfaction with precise stock insights.

Smart Packaging with ARC-Certified RFID Inlays: Introducing Checkpoint's extensive portfolio of ARC-certified RFID inlays, offering brands tailored solutions to convert packaging into Smart Packaging. This is particularly valuable for General Merchandise, ensuring every product has the right inlay for its needs.

IML Labels for Reusable Packaging: Highlighting In-Mold Labeling (IML) as the perfect solution for reusable packaging, promoting a circular economy and supporting retailers' sustainability efforts by reducing waste and enhancing packaging durability.

"Our solutions are designed to tackle the biggest challenges retailers face today, from reducing shrink to ensuring inventory accuracy," said Frank Panebianco, Vice President MAS NA Sales at Checkpoint Systems. "At NRF Retail 2025, we are excited to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how our RFID innovations drive profitability, operational efficiency, and security for retailers."

Visit Checkpoint Systems at Booth 729

Checkpoint invites attendees to experience live demonstrations and connect with its team of experts at Booth 729. NRF Retail 2025 promises to be a pivotal event, bringing together thought leaders and cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of retail.

For more information about Checkpoint Systems and its participation in NRF Retail 2025, visit www.checkpointsystems.com

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Checkpoint Systems, a division of CCL Industries, is a global leader in RFID/RF-driven loss prevention, inventory control & traceability, branding, supply chain management and business data intelligence solutions. Its +50 years' expertise are behind its unique combination of cloud-based SaaS, connected hardware, labels and tags offering intelligent solutions that bring clarity and efficiency to companies, from source to shop.

Checkpoint's range of technological solutions offers retailers and brands - from several markets such as food & beverage, apparel & footwear, general merchandise, health & beauty, supply chain & logistics -among others- a connected approach to profitability and more seamless and engaging shopper experiences.

To find out more go to www.checkpointsystems.com

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses, and consumers, employs over 25,700 people and operates over 213 production facilities in 43 countries, with corporate offices in Toronto (Canada) and Framingham (Massachusetts). For more information, visit www.cclind.com

