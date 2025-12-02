CheckProof Launches Digital Risk Assessment to Elevate Safety and Compliance in Heavy Industry

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckProof, the Swedish SaaS company transforming frontline maintenance, quality, and EHS (Environment, Health & Safety) processes in the construction materials industry, today announced the launch of its new Risk Assessment capability - an integrated addition that simplifies and strengthens safety management. The tool enables organizations to replace manual, disconnected safety processes with a fully digital, traceable, mobile-first solution, allowing teams to proactively identify, mitigate, and monitor risks across their operations.

Håkan Holmgren, CEO at CheckProof comments,

"Many teams still rely on annual paper-based risk assessments. Our platform allows everything, from large-scale project risk assessments to quick 'Take 5' checks, to be managed seamlessly in one place."

Key Benefits of CheckProof's Risk Assessment Feature:

Mobile-First Assessments: Field teams can quickly identify hazards, assess probability and consequence, and log actions directly from their devices.

Field teams can quickly identify hazards, assess probability and consequence, and log actions directly from their devices. Action and Accountability: Assign responsibilities, set deadlines, and monitor mitigation measures in real-time.

Assign responsibilities, set deadlines, and monitor mitigation measures in real-time. Residual Risk Evaluation: Verify the effectiveness of safety actions with follow-up assessments, ensuring risks are reduced and progress is fully traceable.

Verify the effectiveness of safety actions with follow-up assessments, ensuring risks are reduced and progress is fully traceable. Elevated Compliance and Documentation: All assessments, actions, and results are digitized, stored, and fully traceable, creating a historical record and enabling quicker responses to high-level risks.

Designed for daily use yet robust enough for complex projects, the feature supports pre-work risk assessments, dynamic risk checks, generic risk assessments, and short safety moments like Take 5 or Take 1. This ensures frontline teams and management have full visibility, enabling proactive safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Risk Assessment is available today in CheckProof's platform and app, giving teams a faster, more consistent way to identify risks, document controls, and take action before issues escalate. For further information on Risk Assessment, go to: https://www.checkproof.com/risk-assessment/

About CheckProof

CheckProof is a SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, founded in 2014 by Håkan Holmgren and Jonas Pålgård. The company provides a digital platform for Maintenance, Health & Safety, and Quality management tailored to the construction materials and heavy industry sectors. CheckProof U.S. Inc., launched in 2024 in Houston, Texas, serves thousands of users across 45 countries, delivering measurable operational, safety, and compliance improvements.

