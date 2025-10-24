Katie Woodhall, Safety Director at The Beaver Companies, joins 3rd episode of CheckProof's Podcast

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from the success of previous episodes of Breaking Ground – A CheckProof Podcast, the latest episode, 'Safety Leadership in Practice', features Katie Woodhall, Director of Safety at The Beaver Companies, including Beaver Excavating, Beaver Constructors, Inc., Stone Products, Inc., & Tractor Parts.

From a fourth-generation mining family with extensive experience leading safety initiatives in the construction materials industry, Woodhall shares her refreshing perspective on what truly drives safer workplaces. A regular speaker at NSSGA events, she's helping to shape the future of health and safety across the industry.

In this episode, Woodhall discusses how one of the most powerful tools in safety leadership is simply taking five minutes to "pause and seek to understand." Woodhall explains how that mindset helps uncover root causes, prevent repeated mistakes, and foster genuine communication across teams. She also shares how an older, pivotal incident at The Beaver Companies, which happened several years ago, reshaped the organization's approach to safety, redefining how teams think about risk, responsibility, and proactive prevention.

Beyond specific incidents, Woodhall stresses the importance of respectful leadership and clear communication in everyday safety practices:

"It doesn't matter how much you know if you don't know how to treat people," says Woodhall. "Don't get into safety if you don't like people. Because it's all about people first."

Breaking Ground – A CheckProof Podcast brings together industry leaders to share insights on digitalization, safety, and operational excellence across aggregates, concrete, asphalt, and cement. The podcast is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Watch the episode here: Breaking Ground - Katie Woodhall, Safety Leadership in Practice

