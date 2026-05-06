CheckProof Launches Industry Excellence Award for Construction Materials Sector

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckProof, the operations management platform for construction materials and heavy industry, today announced the launch of 'The CheckProof Industry Excellence Award' and named UK-based Brice Aggregates as its inaugural recipient, in the category of Operational Excellence. The award will be presented four times per year, recognizing customers demonstrating exceptional achievement across five categories: Innovation Champion, Health & Safety Champion, Operational Excellence, Digital Adoption, and Environmental Champion.

Brice Aggregates were recognized for the consistency they have embedded higher operational standards into their day-to-day workflows, from plant inspections and EHS & Quality compliance to environmental monitoring. The award was presented to David Cooper, Maintenance & Procurement Coordinator, and Scott McLeod, Quarry Manager, on behalf of the Brice Aggregates team.

CheckProof COO, Linn Karlsson, comments:

"What stands out about Brice Aggregates is the consistency. Often organisations adopt digital tools for one part of their operations. Brice Aggregates has done it across the board, and they've maintained that standard over time. They haven't treated digitalization as a project, but as a natural part of how they operate and improve. That mindset is exactly what this award is about, and we're proud to recognize Brice Aggregates as our first recipient of CheckProof's Industry Excellence Award."

David Cooper, Brice Aggregates, comments:

"This recognition is a testament to how our teams have fully embraced CheckProof across every part of the operation, from maintenance and procurement through to compliance and safety, creating a consistent and reliable digital system that improves efficiency and standards. It's fantastic to see that commitment acknowledged through the CheckProof Industry Excellence Award for Operational Excellence."

Scott McLeod, Brice Aggregates, comments:

"We've implemented a structured approach to operational control. CheckProof has supported this by giving us a clear, simple framework to manage operations, maintenance and compliance as one system rather than separate functions. The result is improved accountability, faster decision-making, and more stable production performance."

About CheckProof

CheckProof is a SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, founded in 2014 by Håkan Holmgren and Jonas Pålgård. The company provides a digital platform for Maintenance, Health & Safety, and Quality management tailored to the construction materials and heavy industries, serving thousands of users in 45 countries. CheckProof U.S. Inc. was launched in 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Visit: www.checkproof.com

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SOURCE CheckProof U.S. Inc.