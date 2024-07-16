Cheerble Announces Exciting Prime Day Deals: Smart Pet Picks, Up to 30% OFF

HONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerble, founded by a group of passionate pet lovers, is dedicated to providing innovative, smart solutions for pet owners. Over the past 8 years, Cheerble has improved the lives of countless pet parents and their furry companions by turning technology into user-friendly devices. With a focus on addressing real-world challenges faced by pet owners, Cheerble continues to lead the way in developing cutting-edge pet products.

When to Buy

Cheerble is inviting all pet parents to join their special Prime Day event, running from July 16th to July 20th. During this period, customers can enjoy up to 30% off on Cheerble's 'Smart Pet Picks'.

Hot Seller Recommendations

1. Wicked Ball PE: Smart Interactive Dog for Medium & Large Breeds

Purchase on Official Website: https://store.cheerble.com/4f4WsqO Amazon: https://store.cheerble.com/4eYJvil

Deal Price: $35.99 , 20% OFF

Featuring a durable 7mm rubber shell, cutting-edge CheerBoost™ technology, and vibrant LED lights, the Wicked Ball PE offers three play modes to provide physical exercise, mental stimulation, and stress relief for your furry friend. This ultimate boredom killer is perfect for keeping dogs engaged and active.

2. Wicked Ball SE: Smart Interactive Dog Toy for Small Breeds

Purchase on Official Website: https://store.cheerble.com/3W1Qizm Amazon: https://store.cheerble.com/3W50JSB

Deal Price: $31.99 , 20% OFF

The 2.2-inch Wicked Ball SE is the ideal playtime partner for small-breed dogs. Made with natural rubber, TPU, and PC, it is gentle on your pet's mouth and ensures quiet play. Despite its smaller size, it is as smart and interactive as always, providing endless entertainment for small dogs.

3. Wicked Snail: Smart Cat Toy Interactive Running Snail

Purchase on Official Website: https://store.cheerble.com/3zK3CAP Amazon: https://store.cheerble.com/3xNCY9I

Deal Price: $23.19 , 20% OFF

It moves unpredictably, keeping cats engaged and curious. With Gentle and Normal Modes to match your cat's mood and twinkling LED lights, this toy offers a new adventure filled with joy and brain-boosting fun.

4. Cheerble Ball: Tiny Smart Ball for Your Cat's Entertainment

Purchase on Official Website: https://store.cheerble.com/3WikqHT Amazon: https://store.cheerble.com/4bNeH1c

Deal Price: $20.99 , 30% OFF

This self-rolling ball reacts to a cat's actions, keeping them entertained and active. The synthetic fiber exterior is gentle on cat paws, and the LED lights add a playful touch. Best of all, no app control is needed for effortless play.

Where to Buy

Cheerble's products are available for purchase on both Amazon Store and Cheerble.com. Don't miss out on these fantastic Prime Day deals and give pets the gift of innovative, engaging playtime.

For more discounts, visit Cheerble.com or find them on Amazon Store .

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.cheerble.com/

Instagram: cheerble.official

Youtube: Cheerble

TikTok: cheerbleofficial

SOURCE Cheerble