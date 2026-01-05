Cheerble Unveils World's First Edge-AI Visual Recognition Pet Feeder At CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerble, the trusted innovative pet brand, will unveil the world's first Edge-AI visual recognition pet feeder during CES 2026, the world's premier technology event. From January 6-9, attendees can visit the brand's booth (Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, Booth 56546) to get close and personal with its all-new Pet Feeder Match G1.

Perfect for multi-pet households, the Pet Feeder Match G1 is designed to make feeding efficient and simple, featuring edge-AI facial recognition technology that recognises a pet with 99.9% accuracy - even with changes to its appearance over time - and automatically grants access to their food without requiring collars or RFID tags.

The Pet Feeder Match G1 offers a compact design, easy-to-use technology, and innovative features, including:

Multi Pet Support: Supports up to six cats. Also, the feeder verifies each pet before feeding, to control food access and manage different diets

Controlled Feeding Dome: A front access opening allows space for only one cat at a time and blocks dogs or unauthorized pets from reaching food

Whisker Friendly Bowl Design: Precisely shaped curves and angles support comfortable feeding and reduce whisker fatigue

Privacy First Camera System: Uses a short-range infrared camera with on-device data processing and storage, no microphone or cloud upload, and an LED camera indicator shows when the camera is active

Dishwasher Safe Stainless Steel Bowl: Includes a 304 stainless steel food bowl that is dishwasher safe and supports easy cleaning

Food Freshness Tray: An integrated ice tray helps preserve food freshness for short periods

Designed to accommodate customised meal routines for multiple cats, the Pet Feeder Match G1 allows owners to schedule meals and enable free feeding through the Cheerble app. The app lets users use Match Mode to restrict food access to a specific cat, switch to All Pet Mode to allow any pet to eat, and access feeding records and activity data through the app.

"Feeding shapes a cat's day, yet many households still struggle with stolen food, missed meals, or inconsistent feeding times," said Seven Xie, founder of Cheerble. "The Pet Feeder Match G1 reflects a deep understanding of how cats eat and how owners manage busy, multi pet homes. Cheerble designed this feeder to bring clarity, confidence, and peace of mind to one of the most important parts of daily care. CES 2026 is the perfect place to show what we are all about."

The Pet Feeder Match G1 will be available for pre-orders in Q2 2026 at $259 (MSRP). To sign up for the waitlist to receive updates on when they can order the feeder, customers can visit [https://cheerble.com/pages/Pet-Feeder-Match-G1].

With its dual presence at CES Unveiled and Showstoppers, Cheerble continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating practical, high-quality smart pet toys and supplies that improve daily pet well-being and quality of life. Visitors, media, and partners are invited to connect with the Cheerble team during CES 2026 and discover how Cheerble is innovating for pets.

The CES event is the biggest technological showcase in the world, with countless innovators and visionaries unveiling their latest products and seizing opportunities to network with the brightest minds.

