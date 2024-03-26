Cheers! Let SC Decide Coalition Welcomes the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cheers! Let SC Decide, a coalition of business owners, community organizations, and individual consumers who support South Carolinians' right to vote on Sunday liquor sales, is proud to announce that the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce has joined the coalition. This significant partnership emphasizes the widespread support to push this legislation to the forefront of the South Carolina legislative agenda.

The South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce, led by Chairman and CEO Stephen Gilchrist, represents over 15,000 businesses across the Carolinas. This organization is committed to meeting the unique needs of both small and large minority and African-American-owned businesses.

"Aligning with Cheers! Let SC Decide's efforts reflects our Chamber's dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable business environment in South Carolina," said Gilchrist, who also serves as a Commissioner of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. "This initiative will allow businesses the opportunity to operate on Sundays to meet consumer demand, while benefitting our communities."

"Collaborating with the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce strengthens our voice on people wanting to decide for themselves whether to allow Sunday liquor store sales," said Ambassador Ed McMullen, Chairman of Cheers! Let SC Decide. "With Gilchrist's leadership and the Chamber's focus on economic empowerment, we are readied to push for legislation that respects the choices of business owners and consumers alike."

The coalition supports legislation (H. 4231) that would allow voters in each county to decide if liquor stores can choose to open on Sundays. It would not force liquor stores to open if they didn't want to.

"Granting voters this choice is fundamental to our democratic values," said McMullen. "Each county should have the freedom to decide if Sunday liquor sales are appropriate for their community."

About Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide

Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide is a coalition of business owners, community organizations, and individual consumers who believe it's reasonable and fair for stores and their patrons to have a say in how – and when – they shop. To learn more or join our growing coalition, visit https://www.letscdecide.org/.

About South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce

The South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to helping African American businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed in South Carolina.

Media Contact

Kaelyn Petrides

[email protected]

SOURCE Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide