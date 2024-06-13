CHEERS TO ALMOST FRIDAY: LEADING ENTERTAINMENT COMPANIES RELATABLE AND FRIDAY BEERS REVEAL NEW PARTY GAME

Relatable and Friday Beers Brew Up Ultimate Drinking Experience With New Partnership

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable , a leading modern entertainment and lifestyle games and product company, and makers of the viral What Do You Meme? party game, has partnered with Almost Friday Media , the company behind the popular social media lifestyle and beer brand Friday Beers , to release Almost Friday , a new adult drinking game designed to elevate any social gathering. Renowned for its ability to transform internet and social media trends into essential products for Gen Z and millennials, Relatable aims to capture the dynamic lifestyle embraced by both Relatable and Friday Beers consumers, infusing a fresh and edgy twist into drinking experiences.

"Our partnership with Friday Beers was a strategic decision as it allowed us to blend the creative strengths of our brands, and package up that Friday feeling into a fun new drinking game that is perfect for our audiences," said Tom Emelo, Chief Strategy Officer at Relatable. "We remain steadfast in our approach to expanding collaborations and partnerships with top brands and talent across the entertainment landscape, and believe this partnership will not only strengthen brand recognition and loyalty among existing fans but also introduce both brands to new audiences."

Almost Friday is designed for adults ages 21 and over, including 250 cards and four mini-games with interactive formats including rapid fire, most likely to challenges, trivia, and a horse racing mini-game. The beer can-shaped cards also accentuate its beer-centric theme, making it an ideal addition to any social gathering, including pre-games, birthdays, holidays, and other festivities.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Relatable. Teaming up to create the Almost Friday game is a natural extension of our brand, and we believe this is something that everybody who's ever laughed at a joke from Friday Beers will truly love," said Jack Barrett, CEO at Almost Friday Media. "We're psyched to introduce this awesome new game into the world, bringing more fun and energy into Friday nights and beyond."

Almost Friday is exclusively available for purchase at Target for a suggested retail price of $19.99. More information on Relatable and its robust product assortment may be found at www.relatable.com . For licensing and partnership inquiries, please contact Rob Bencal from Cookbook Media, Licensing Consultant for Relatable.

About Relatable

Relatable is a creatively driven think tank powered by makers and entertainers who create fun, social, and of course relatable games, toys, plush items, and wellness products for all ages. Founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, the company was originally named after its flagship game, What Do You Meme?, and rebranded in 2023 to reflect its diverse offerings. Notable products include Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, and the viral Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pads. With over 30% market share, Relatable is the category leader in adult party games. Relatable is the fastest-growing toy and game company, with What Do You Meme? remaining a worldwide best-seller. Products are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and online at relatable.com . Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

About Almost Friday Media

Almost Friday Media makes comedy about socializing and the relationships we have with our friends that resonates in 2024. They make content that supports that lifestyle, and sell sponsorships, apparel, live events and more, capitalizing on a need for coming-of-age, relatable humor by creating an incredible community and culture that is positive, inclusive, and says "we're all in this together". Check them out at www.almostfriday.com.

Business Contact:

Rob Bencal | Cookbook Media Agency, on behalf of Relatable

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Alexis Winkler | Relatable Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Relatable