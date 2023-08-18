Cheetah Mobile Announces First Half 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

News provided by

Cheetah Mobile

18 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the first half of 2023, Cheetah Mobile's total revenue was RMB337.4 million (USD46.5 million), aligning with our guidance. Despite operating challenges, we maintain strong confidence in the growth potential of our membership and subscription business. Throughout this period, we launched several innovative AI-powered products that have yielded favorable outcomes. Moving forward, we remain committed to optimizing our revenue structure by strategically streamlining unprofitable operations. At the same time, we anticipate ramping up investments in AI technology and products to empower our valued customers and enable them to thrive in the new era of AI. We are steadfastly dedicated to navigating the current challenging landscape while capitalizing on the opportunities that lie ahead."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the first half of 2023, we continued prudent cost management practices that resulted in a reduction of our non-GAAP operating loss. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2023, we maintained a robust cash position of RMB2,071.1 million. This strong liquidity position holds immense strategic importance as it provides us with the necessary capacity to make investments that support our long-term growth and sustainable development objectives. Through diligent cost management and the preservation of a solid cash foundation, we are well-positioned to seize opportunities and allocate resources effectively, ensuring a prosperous future for our company."

First Half 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB337.4 million (US$46.5 million) in the first half of 2023, representing a decrease of 5.5% year over year.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 14.5% year over year to RMB235.6 million (US$32.5 million) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was due to the strategic downsizing of our advertising business, coupled with external market headwinds.

Revenues from the AI and others were RMB101.7 million (US$14.0 million) in the first half of 2023, representing a 24.8% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growth of our advertising agency services as well as our global cloud service business.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 8.0% year over year to RMB113.3 million (US$15.6 million) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in traffic acquisition costs and channel costs associated with our advertising business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 7.9% year over year to RMB113.1 million (US$15.6 million) in the first half of 2023.

Gross profit decreased by 4.2% year over year to RMB224.0 million (US$30.9 million) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 4.2% year over year to RMB224.3 million (US$30.9 million) in the first half of 2023.

Gross margin was 66.4% in the first half of 2023, compared to 65.5% in the first half of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.5% in the first half of 2023, compared to 65.6% in the first half of 2022.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 7.8% year over year to RMB331.9 million (US$45.8 million) in the first half of 2023. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 11.9% year over year to RMB314.0 million (US$43.3 million) in the first half of 2023.

  • Research and development expenses decreased by 2.3% year over year to RMB92.9 million (US$12.8 million) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 2.9% year over year to RMB92.0 million (US$12.7 million) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to our continuous effort to improve operating efficiency.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 23.2% year over year to RMB130.8 million (US$18.0 million) in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 23.0% year over year RMB130.4 million (US$18.0 million) in the first half of 2023. This year-over-year decrease was the result of strategic reduction in promotional activities.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 11.4% year over year to RMB110.5 million (US$15.2 million) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year increase was attributable to inclusion of share-based compensation expenses arising from our newly implemented 2023 share incentive plan. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 3.3% year over year to RMB93.8 million (US$12.9 million) in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a reduction of certain professional fee.

Operating loss was RMB107.9 million (US$14.9 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB126.1 million in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB89.8 million (US$12.4 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB122.2 million in the same period of the last year.

  • Operating profit for the internet business was RMB10.1 million in the first half of 2023, compared to an operating loss of RMB18.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating loss for AI and others was RMB99.9 million in the first half of 2023, compare with an operating loss of RMB104.0 million in the same period last year.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB18.1 million (US$2.5 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB3.9 million in the same period of the last year. The year-over-year increase was attributable to our newly implemented 2023 share incentive plan.

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

Other expense, net was RMB154.2 million (US$21.3 million) in the first half of 2023, which was primarily from the fair value change of some investments.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB277.4 million (US$38.3 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB72.6 million in the same period of the last year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB259.3 million (US$35.8 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB68.6 million in the same period of the last year.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB9.67 (US$1.33) in the first half of 2023, compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.59 in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB9.04 (US$1.25) in the first half of 2023, compared to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.45 in the same period of the last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2,071.1 million (US$285.6 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,497,535,861 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

Business Outlook

For the second half of 2023, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB310 million (US$42.8 million) and RMB360 million (US$49.6 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of  users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users as well as multi-cloud management platform to companies globally. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement 

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income, net and income tax expenses

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))


As of

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

USD

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

1,515,799


1,956,275


269,783

Restricted cash

696


723


100

Short-term investments

156,182


114,150


15,742

Accounts receivable, net

283,774


321,990


44,404

Prepayments and other current assets, net

968,145


1,127,692


155,516

Due from related parties, net

199,099


214,027


29,516

Total current assets

3,123,695


3,734,857


515,061









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

58,727


45,817


6,318

Operating lease right-of-use assets

39,579


32,283


4,452

Intangible assets, net

8,430


7,396


1,020

Investment in equity investees

238,591


234,643


32,359

Other long term investments

1,553,740


1,351,555


186,388

Due from related parties, net

3,840


-


-

Deferred tax assets

19,337


20,235


2,791

Other non-current assets

93,480


67,419


9,296

Total non-current assets

2,015,724


1,759,348


242,624









Total assets

5,139,419


5,494,205


757,685









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

132,994


130,184


17,953

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,586,769


2,126,135


293,207

Due to related parties

23,629


31,253


4,310

Income tax payable

35,135


36,266


5,001

Total current liabilities

1,778,527


2,323,838


320,471









Non-current liabilities:







Deferred tax liabilities

55,770


57,824


7,974

Other non-current liabilities

200,336


200,667


27,673

Total non-current liabilities

256,106


258,491


35,647









Total liabilities

2,034,633


2,582,329


356,118









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares

236


244


34

Additional paid-in capital

2,688,571


2,704,592


372,980

Accumulated deficit

(9,424)


(287,190)


(39,605)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

353,948


419,327


57,828

Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

3,033,331


2,836,973


391,237

Noncontrolling interests

71,455


74,903


10,330









Total equity

3,104,786


2,911,876


401,567









Total liabilities and equity

5,139,419


5,494,205


757,685

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)



For The Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023


RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

357,023


337,385


46,528

Internet business

275,468


235,645


32,497

AI and others

81,555


101,740


14,031

Cost of revenues (a)

(123,221)


(113,349)


(15,632)

Gross profit

233,802


224,036


30,896










Operating income and expenses:








Research and development (a)

(95,037)


(92,854)


(12,805)

Selling and marketing (a)

(170,339)


(130,827)


(18,042)

General and administrative (a)

(99,188)


(110,459)


(15,233)

Other operating income

4,682


2,215


305

Total operating income and expenses

(359,882)


(331,925)


(45,775)










Operating loss

(126,080)


(107,889)


(14,879)

Other income/(expenses):








Interest income, net

14,163


27,238


3,756

Foreign exchange losses

(55,039)


(34,221)


(4,719)

Other income/(expense), net

91,158


(154,152)


(21,259)










Loss before taxes

(75,798)


(269,024)


(37,101)

Income tax expenses

(1,129)


(3,761)


(519)

Net loss

(76,927)


(272,785)


(37,620)

Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,355)


4,608


635

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(72,572)


(277,393)


(38,255)










Net loss per share








Basic

(0.0504)


(0.1925)


(0.0265)

Diluted

(0.0517)


(0.1933)


(0.0267)










Net loss per ADS








Basic

(2.5207)


(9.6239)


(1.3272)

Diluted

(2.5865)


(9.6665)


(1.3331)










Weighted average number of shares outstanding








Basic

1,439,543,148


1,452,066,835


1,452,066,835

Diluted

1,439,543,148


1,452,066,835


1,452,066,835

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding








Basic

28,790,863


29,041,337


29,041,337

Diluted

28,790,863


29,041,337


29,041,337










Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax of nil








Foreign currency translation adjustments

151,644


108,142


14,913

Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, net

-


(43,494)


(5,998)

Total other comprehensive income

151,644


64,648


8,915

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

74,717


(208,137)


(28,705)

Less: Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7,709)


3,877


535

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

82,426


(212,014)


(29,240)


For The Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

(a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD

Cost of revenues

403


226


31

Research and development

321


870


120

Selling and marketing

1,039


391


54

General and administrative

2,165


16,643


2,295

Total

3,928


18,130


2,500

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

337,385


-


337,385


46,528

Cost of revenues

(113,349)


226


(113,123)


(15,601)

Gross profit

224,036


226


224,262


30,927












Research and development

(92,854)


870


(91,984)


(12,685)

Selling and marketing

(130,827)


391


(130,436)


(17,988)

General and administrative

(110,459)


16,643


(93,816)


(12,938)

Other operating income

2,215


-


2,215


305

Total operating income and expenses

(331,925)


17,904


(314,021)


(43,306)












Operating loss

(107,889)


18,130


(89,759)


(12,379)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(277,393)


18,130


(259,263)


(35,755)












Diluted loss per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.1933)


0.0125


(0.1808)



Diluted loss per ADS (RMB)

(9.6665)


0.6243


(9.0422)



Diluted loss per ADS (USD)

(1.3331)


0.0861


(1.2470)




For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

357,023


-


357,023

Cost of revenues

(123,221)


403


(122,818)

Gross profit

233,802


403


234,205











Research and development

(95,037)


321


(94,716)

Selling and marketing

(170,339)


1,039


(169,300)

General and administrative

(99,188)


2,165


(97,023)

Other operating income

4,682


-


4,682

Total operating income and expenses

(359,882)


3,525


(356,357)











Operating loss

(126,080)


3,928


(122,152)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(72,572)


3,928


(68,644)











Diluted loss per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0517)


0.0027


(0.0490)

Diluted loss per ADS (RMB)

(2.5865)


0.1364


(2.4501)

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)



For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenue

235,645


101,740


-


337,385


46,528

Operating profit/(loss)

10,125


(99,884)


(18,130)


(107,889)


(14,879)

Operating margin

4.3

%

(98.2)

%

-


(32.0)

%

(32.0)

%


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue

275,468


81,555


-


357,023

Operating loss

(18,107)


(104,045)


(3,928)


(126,080)

Operating margin

(6.6)

%

(127.6)

%

-


(35.3)

%

* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



For The Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023


RMB

RMB

USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(72,572)


(277,393)


(38,255)

Add:








Income tax expenses

1,129


3,761


519

Interest income, net

(14,163)


(27,238)


(3,756)

Depreciation and amortization

27,892


17,106


2,359

Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,355)


4,608


635

Other (income)/expense, net

(36,119)


188,373


25,978

Share-based compensation

3,928


18,130


2,500

Adjusted EBITDA

(94,260)


(72,653)


(10,020)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

Also from this source

Cheetah Mobile Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Half and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.