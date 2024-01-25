Cheetos Celebrates the Return of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend to Toronto with Iconic Statue

Cheetos "Top Cheetle" leaves a mischievous mark in honour of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb 1st, the NHL's biggest names and brightest stars are headed back to Toronto for the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend. This will be the first time the event has been held in Toronto in 24 years and the Cheetos brand is celebrating in a way that only Cheetos can – with a 16-ft statue dropped in the middle of Toronto's Roundhouse Park.

After making its mark in Cheadle, Alberta with the drop of the original statue and introducing Canadians to CHEETLE (the word for the cheesy goodness that gets on your fingertips while eating Cheetos snacks), Cheetos is at it again. This time, a statue specially made for NHL® All-Star Weekend. The "Cheetos Top Cheetle" statue heroes a Bauer Hockey glove proudly displaying Cheetle-tipped fingertips, bringing together two iconic brands set against a backdrop of Toronto's most recognizable landmark.

"This is a huge moment for the city and we wanted to create an unforgettable experience for fans to celebrate the return of NHL® All-Star Weekend," said Jess Spaulding, CMO PepsiCo Foods Canada. "With our hockey-fied statue, we want to continue to give hockey fans and Cheetos fanatics a memorable way to mark this moment and show the world how we All-Star."

A thank you to passionate hockey fans (and Cheetos lovers!), the Cheetos Top Cheetle statue is made for this moment. It will kick off a unique All-Star experience that goes beyond the arena to bring the city together to celebrate the return of the game. This means that fans don't need tickets to the All-Star action to get in on the excitement!

The Cheetos Top Cheetle statue will be on display at Roundhouse Park from January 25-30, before moving to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ for its grand finale at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from February 1-4. Get your fingertips ready, there will be plenty to do! Fans can try their hand at a claw machine game for Chester approved swag, say "cheese" at a larger-than-life photo op with THE Top Cheetle statue, and of course get their mitts on some amazing Cheetos snacks. The Cheetos Top Cheetle statue is only here for a limited time so get in on the fun while you can.

"NHL®All-Star Weekend always has fun moments on the ice with the players, and now with Cheetos we're helping to extend the fun throughout the Toronto community with an authentic Cheetle experience," said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey, the world's No. 1 hockey brand. "Showcasing the fun in and around hockey is so important as we grow the game and welcome more new families to the sport. Cheetos has been a great partner helping to create such an impactful experience for Toronto."

The Cheetos Top Cheetle Statue is in Toronto from January 25 – February 4. Visit us at Roundhouse Park or at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ to snap a photo, share on your socials and be part of this epic experience using #CheetosTopCheetle

