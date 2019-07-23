Cheez-It® And House Wine Debut First-Ever House Wine & Cheez-It Box

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some say there is no better pairing than wine and cheese— until now. Cheez-It and House Wine are collaborating to create the ultimate summer duo: House Wine & Cheez-It.

The limited-edition product is one-part delicious box of Original Cheez-It, one-part Original Red Blend box of House Wine offered in a convenient package. The innovative pairing highlights the cheesy, crunchy satisfaction packed into every Cheez-It cracker and couples it with the red currant aromas and juicy red fruit delivered in House Wine's Original Red Blend. A House Wine & Cheez-It box is the perfect pairing to all your summer activities from music festivals to beach parties to picnics and family barbeques.

"We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America's favorite 100% real cheese snack into one portable box," said Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division. "Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long."

In addition to the boxed product, Cheez-It and House Wine curated custom pairings for a variety of tastes. To bring out the real cheese notes inside more Cheez-It flavors, the brands recommend varietals to pair including: Original & Red Blend, White Cheddar & Rosé, Extra Toasty & Sauvignon Blanc and more. House Wine's winemaker Hal Landvoigt hand-selected the pairings through various taste tests and his own expert process. He encourages individuals to listen to their personal preferences and enjoy the wine and Cheez-It pairings that speak most to them.

"We make wines for people to enjoy anytime and anyplace – just like Cheez-It," said winemaker Hal Landvoigt. "I create wines that run the spectrum of flavor— from crisp and bright to savory and spicy. From there, I looked for combinations that complement the real cheese found in each flavor of Cheez-It to make the perfect pairing."

Summer is full of moments to grab a glass of wine and your favorite cheesy snack. Beginning July 25, you can purchase a limited-edition House Wine & Cheez-It box at OriginalHouseWine.com for $25, while supplies last. If you miss the chance to purchase a box, you can still enjoy mixing and matching Cheez-It and House Wine pairings on your own all summer long.

