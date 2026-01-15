Cheez-It® Introduces First-Ever Original Gluten Free Crackers, Leading a Wave of Flavor-Forward Innovations.

The brand's iconic cheesy cracker goes gluten-free, and announces four additional 2026 innovations with bigger flavors, crispier crunch and more ways to snack

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It® is expanding its offerings with the launch of Cheez-It Original Gluten Free crackers. The milestone marks one of the most highly requested innovations in the brand's history, bringing the iconic salty, crunchy, cheesy flavor to the gluten-free community for the very first time. The launch also leads a lineup of new snacking innovations designed to deliver exciting new flavors, craveable textures and more variety – giving fans even more ways to enjoy the signature Cheez-It taste and delight more snackers.

Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It Original Gluten Free crackers deliver the same satisfying balance of toasted cheese, a hint of salt and signature tang fans have craved for generations – now made for more to enjoy at $4.49 for a 9 oz. box. After much anticipation, the product was created in direct response to years of fan demand from those who've transitioned to gluten-free diets or who have never been able to experience Cheez-It before.

"Cheez-It fans have been asking for a gluten-free option for years, and we're thrilled to finally deliver it – with the same irresistible taste they love," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "We took the time to get it right, working carefully on the recipe and process to ensure gluten-free snackers can enjoy the same cheesy flavor and satisfying crunch without compromise. Now, even more fans can finally enjoy the Cheez-It experience they've been waiting for."

MORE CHEESE, MORE CRUNCH, MORE FUN

But that's not all! Cheez-It continues to elevate snacking with a lineup of 2026 innovations inspired by fans and fueled by evolving flavor, texture and variety trends. Each new Cheez-It innovation delivers a multi-sensorial experience, flavor-forward profiles and new formats that bring the signature cheesy taste fans crave to life:

Cheez-It Ultimate Snack Mix: A mix of fan-favorite Cheez-It products ( Cheez-It Original, Cheez-It White Cheddar, Cheez-It Snap'd® Double Cheese and Cheez-It Grooves® Sharp White Cheddar) and salted square pretzels creates a multi-textured, cheesy and savory snack that's perfect for sharing or enjoying straight from the box. Cheez-It Ultimate Snack Mix was created to satisfy consumers' cravings to sample multiple types and flavors of Cheez-It in one package with the perfect balance of cheesy, crunchy and salty in every bite. (MSRP: $4.49)

A mix of fan-favorite products ( Original, White Cheddar, Snap'd® Double Cheese and Grooves® Sharp White Cheddar) and salted square pretzels creates a multi-textured, cheesy and savory snack that's perfect for sharing or enjoying straight from the box. Ultimate Snack Mix was created to satisfy consumers' cravings to sample multiple types and flavors of in one package with the perfect balance of cheesy, crunchy and salty in every bite. (MSRP: $4.49) Cheez-It Crunch: This bold new snack combines 100% real cheese with a more satisfying crunch and a 3D shape designed to deliver edge-to-edge bold flavor in every bite. Cheez-It Crunch comes in three delicious flavors – Kick'n Nacho Cheese, Zesty Jalapeno Cheddar and Sharp White Cheddar, now available in full size 6.5 oz bags for the first time at retailers nationwide. (MSRP: $4.49)

This bold new snack combines 100% real cheese with a more satisfying crunch and a 3D shape designed to deliver edge-to-edge bold flavor in every bite. Crunch comes in three delicious flavors – Kick'n Nacho Cheese, Zesty Jalapeno Cheddar and Sharp White Cheddar, now available in full size 6.5 oz bags for the first time at retailers nationwide. (MSRP: $4.49) Cheez-It Snap'd Honey BBQ: A sweet and smoky blend of honey, tomato, hickory and cheddar cheese coats these baked, not fried chips. The irresistible seasoning and ultra-light crunch deliver a flavor-forward bite designed to delight both chip lovers and longtime Snap'd fans. (MSRP: $4.49)

A sweet and smoky blend of honey, tomato, hickory and cheddar cheese coats these baked, not fried chips. The irresistible seasoning and ultra-light crunch deliver a flavor-forward bite designed to delight both chip lovers and longtime Snap'd fans. (MSRP: $4.49) Cheez-It Grooves Loaded Nachos: Inspired by loaded cheesy tacos, these ridged crackers combine toasted corn tortilla, savory taco seasonings, beefy flavor and cheddar cheese for a bold, crunchy snack experience. (MSRP: $4.49)

Ready to snack? Head to retailers nationwide this February to grab the newest Cheez-It creations. Don't miss your chance to taste the boldest flavors and crunchiest innovations yet!

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

