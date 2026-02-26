Mars Launches Mars Impact Fund to Drive Lasting Change for People, Pets, and Planet

New philanthropic entity amplifies Mars commitment to community resilience, scientific opportunity, and companion animal wellbeing

An $85 million allocation committed from 2025 to 2027, with annual funding of $50 million from 2028.

Initial grants support community resilience in Indonesia through Save the Children and expanded veterinary care in India and Mexico through Humane World for Animals.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated, a global leader in snacking, pet care, and food, today announced the launch of the Mars Impact Fund, a new enterprise-level philanthropic entity designed to accelerate meaningful and lasting impact in the communities where Mars operates.

As a family-owned, principle-driven company, Mars has long believed that business should be a force for good. Building on this legacy, the Mars Impact Fund is designed to complement existing sustainability efforts and foundation activities with strategic, long-term investments. The Mars Impact Fund will contribute $85 million between 2025 and 2027. From 2028 onward, the company expects to distribute at least $50 million annually in additional philanthropic capital.

"The Mars Impact Fund builds on decades of partnership and investment in the communities where we operate, strengthening and scaling the work already underway. It is designed to complement our broader impact agenda to benefit people, pets, and the planet and help us deepen relationships with organizations working to create lasting impact," said Andy Pharoah, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability.

The Mars Impact Fund will focus on three priorities aligned with the company's business and values:

Boost Sourcing Community Resiliency: Supporting farm families and communities to improve livelihoods, wellbeing, and resilience. Grow and Diversify the Pipeline of Scientists: Expanding opportunities for scientists, especially in food, agriculture, and pet care. Improve Companion Animal Wellbeing: Increasing access to veterinary care and support for pets in under-resourced homes and communities.

Additionally, the Fund will lead the company's response to large-scale disasters affecting its businesses, Associates, and communities, enabling swift and effective aid.

"Change starts with listening, learning and working alongside the communities we serve. Through the Mars Impact Fund, we're partnering with organizations that bring deep expertise and local insight so that, together, we can expand opportunity, strengthen resilience, and improve lives for people and pets around the world," said Michelle Grogg, Executive Director, Mars Impact Fund.

The Fund has selected Save the Children and Humane World for Animals among initial grant recipients. The Fund approved a three-year, $3 million grant to Save the Children to help expand Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) and strengthen community resilience programs in cocoa-growing areas of Indonesia. It also approved a $726,000 grant to Humane World for Animals to expand equitable access to veterinary care and training in select communities in India and Mexico. This grant signifies the beginning of a multi-year partnership.

"We're grateful for our long-standing partnership with Mars, grounded in our shared commitment to children and communities," said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children US. "As we enter this next phase of our collaboration in Indonesia, the Mars Impact Fund will help us reach 115 villages over the next three years. Together, we're supporting families to build financial stability, strengthen child protection systems, and advance community-led resilience across cocoa growing areas—delivering lasting change for women, children, and families."

These grants reflect the Fund's commitment to working alongside trusted partners to deliver tangible impact in communities around the world.

"What excites me about our partnership with Mars is that together we're removing one of the biggest barriers to better health and welfare outcomes for companion animals: access to quality veterinary care," said Kitty Block, President and CEO of Humane World for Animals. "Our programs reaching street dogs and pets in underserved communities are doing more than just improving the lives of animals, too. They're creating lasting solutions for healthier and safer communities around the world."

For more information about the Mars Impact Fund, please visit: https://www.mars.com/about/mars-impact-fund

