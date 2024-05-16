CHEEZ-IT® SCORES SPONSORSHIP AS THE FIRST OFFICIAL SNACK OF THE INDIANA FEVER

Cheez-It deepens its roots in sports by signing a multi-year agreement and first professional basketball sponsorship with the Indiana Fever

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From fast breaks to snack breaks, the Indiana Fever is about to get cheezier. Cheez-It®, the made with 100% real cheese snacking MVP, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment are thrilled to announce Cheez-It as the first official snack of the Indiana Fever.

Eating snacks and watching sports go hand-in-hand and Cheez-It constantly hears from sports fans that they can't be without their favorite crackers at game time. So it's only fitting that the brand is bringing flavor to women's professional basketball and every Fever game with this multi-year sponsorship, infusing its absurdly cheezy spirit into crunch time moments. Fans will see the partnership come to life with the players rocking the iconic Cheez-It logo on practice jerseys, the arena lighting up with neon orange and red LED signage takeovers and even some cheezy, delicious game time fun.

To celebrate, the brand is introducing the Cheez-It Threez-It Challenge, rewarding fans with a chance to win free Cheez-It crackers if the Indiana Fever score an absurd amount of three-pointers during any home game. With this season's supercharged team of behind the arc shooters, Fever and Cheez-It fans are bound to score their favorite snack all season long!

"We know our Cheez-It obsessed fans go to great lengths for their favorite crackers, and sports superfans match that same obsession level when it comes to their favorite teams," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "With our roots in college football where fanfare knows no bounds, we strategically set our sights on basketball to double down on the sports-and-snacking occasion and – most importantly – celebrate these absurdly talented athletes. We are proud to join the Fever fandom as the team's first official snack partner."

The partnership tips off at the first home game of the season on May 16, at 7 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for how Cheez-It is helping satisfy Fever fans' cravings on-and-off the court and in the local community all season long. And to catch a game live, tickets are available at FeverBasketball.com/tickets.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, the Mad Ants of the G League, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operations of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

