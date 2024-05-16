Pringles brings Minecraft TNT to the table: Celebrating 15 years of gameplay with an explosive, limited-edition flavor

Pringles® and Minecraft collaborate for a second time with a new flavor that will blow you away

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to embark on a flavor quest that will ignite your tastebuds? In celebration of Minecraft's 15th anniversary, Pringles® has teamed up with the gaming powerhouse to bring you a limited-time-only and seriously delicious snack. Introducing Pringles® Minecraft Spicy TNT—a fusion of gaming excitement and tongue-tingling bold flavor available nationwide starting in May, while supplies last. This new flavor release comes just one year after Pringles® launched its first gamified flavor inspired by Minecraft's Suspicious Stew. Pringles® Spicy TNT brings elements of your favorite game to your mouth with layers of spicy peppers and cheesy goodness.

Limited time offer - Pringles x Minecraft Spicy TNT Limited time offer - Pringles x Minecraft Spicy TNT Limited time offer - Pringles x Minecraft Spicy TNT

Now, if you're scratching your head wondering what TNT has to do with Pringles®, let's break it down. In Minecraft, TNT is a powerful explosive perfect for construction, mining, building, or just having fun. Pringles® has infused that same fiery energy into their crisps, so you can bring your favorite elements of the game into your snacking experience!

"Our new limited edition Spicy TNT flavor is a great showcase of how snacking and gaming come together," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles®. "Whether you're an ultimate gamer or tackling your quests IRL, Pringles® helps to fuel gaming sessions with the delicious flavor combinations our fans know and love".

Fans can grab Minecraft Spicy TNT at select retailers nationwide beginning in May. Visit Pringles.com to find this flavor at a store near you and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and flavor news.

Build for Better

From now until 7/31/24, fans who purchase any Pringles® can or participating Kellanova products can upload their receipts to website to receive 350 Minecoins for use in game*. Additionally, fans will get the chance to join our Build for Better program, in its third year. Design a playground in the game, and one lucky winner's design will inspire a real-life playground that our partners at Kaboom! will bring to life, as they strive to deliver playspace equity in communities across the United States. The winner and a guest can join Kellanova, Minecraft and Kaboom! at the building of the playground. This program supports Kellanova's Better Day's Promise, which aims to advance sustainable and equitable access to food and create better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. For more information, visit website (no purchase necessary)**.

For more information, follow @Pringles and @Minecraft on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and food news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellanova's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

*Kellanova™ MINECRAFT MINECOINS OFFER

Abbreviated Terms and Conditions. Begins 4/1/24 and ends 7/31/24. Open to legal residents of U.S, DC & PR, 16+. Subject to complete terms and conditions at www.BuildForBetterPromo.com; includes full list of participating products. Participating product(s) must be purchased between 4/1/24 – 7/31/24. Receipts must be uploaded to www.BuildForBetterPromo.com and must be submitted within thirty (30) days of purchase; no later than 8/30/24. Internet access, a valid Microsoft account in good standing, and Minecraft Bedrock Edition with Minecraft Marketplace access (e.g., this offer excludes Minecraft Java Edition and Playstation versions) are required in order to redeem and use Minecraft Minecoins code. Microsoft Services Agreement (https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/servicesagreement) will apply. Microsoft account is free to obtain. Promotion codes redeemed at Minecraft.net/redeemcoins by 3/29/25 and are void if not redeemed by the expiration date. One (1) Qualifying Purchase = 350 Minecoins. Limit three (3) offers per person/email address for the entire promotion. Minecraft - ESRB Rating: E 10+. Visit www.esrb.org for rating information. Void where prohibited.

Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

Microsoft is not a Sponsor of this offer. ©2024 Kellanova. ©2024 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corp.

**Kellanova™ MINECRAFT BUILD FOR BETTER CONTEST

No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States; District of Columbia and Puerto Rico who are 16 years of age or older at time of entry. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 4/1/24 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) 7/31/24. Submissions for entry must be completed by 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 7/31/24. For entry methods, judging criteria, prize details and complete Official Rules, go to www.BuildForBetterPromo.com. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

©2024 Kellanova.

Minecraft is used with permission by Microsoft; this contest is not administered, sponsored or endorsed by Microsoft and Mojang AB.

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to create or transform 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that nearly 12 million kids have equitable access to the critical benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. In 2022, KABOOM! launched the 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity to accelerate its mission in 25 high-priority locations over five years. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kellanova