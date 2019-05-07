Cheez-It® Stashes Secret Bunker Full Of New Cheez-It Snap'd For Fans - And You Could Find It

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It Snap'd have officially hit shelves nationwide. This super thin, crispy, munchable snack with real cheese inside and out provides seriously big cheese flavor and is the perfect complement to watching your favorite TV series. In fact, they're so insanely munchable people have been grabbing multiple bags at stores and Cheez-It is genuinely concerned about an impending cheese shortage.

Taking measures to stockpile the delicious snack for its biggest fans, Cheez-It stashed a bunker full of Cheez-It Snap'd somewhere in the United States. Where, you might ask? The exact coordinates of the Snap'd bunker are a secret – it might be tucked away in a cheese cave, an old cellar or a retired subway tunnel.

"Our fans love a great snack and Cheez-It Snap'd offers them a completely new experience," said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. "So thin and crispy, the unique texture and distinct flavors make it different from any other Cheez-It offering—and any other snack out there! After seeing the snack fly off shelves, we wanted to ensure Cheez-it Snap'd were kept safe for our biggest cheese-loving fans."

Cheez-It is offering the deliciously cheesy loot—a year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd—to the first person who finds it. You can also score some of the contents of the bunker alongside your new stash of Snap'd to enjoy with your favorite entertainment options, including a yearlong streaming service subscription, a giant flat-screen television and more. Check out Cheez-It on Twitter for clues leading to the Cheez-It Snap'd bunker beginning May 14.

To learn more about Cheez-It Snap'd follow Cheez-It on Twitter and Facebook.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your chance of winning. Void where prohibited. The Cheez-It® SNAP'd™ Treasure Hunt is sponsored by Kellogg Company. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 & older. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/14/19 & ends 5:00 p.m. ET on 5/17/19. The Promotion consists of a scavenger hunt that will take place throughout New York, NY during the Promotion Period. You must be physically present in New York, NY during the Promotion Period in order to participate. For official rules, visit cheezitsnapd.dja.com

SOURCE Kellogg Company

