Chef Adrianne Calvo Earns Four Telly Awards, Bringing Career Total to Nine Telly Wins and One Emmy Nomination

Award-Winning Chef, Host, Executive Producer, Author, and Entrepreneur Continues Bridging Culinary Excellence and Storytelling on a National Stage

MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Adrianne Calvo has earned four Telly Awards in the 47th Annual Telly Awards, bringing her career total to nine Telly Awards and one Emmy nomination. The honors recognize her work across culinary storytelling, travel media, and live digital content.

The awards were presented for two of Calvo's signature media properties:

Searching for Maximum Flavor: Tequila, Mexico

Chef Adrianne on her Live Stream 4X Winner at the 47th annual Telly Awards

Bronze Telly — General Branded Content (People's Telly)

Silver Telly — General Food & Beverage

Bronze Telly — General Travel & Tourism

Maximum Flavor Live Stream

Bronze Telly — Creator: Creator & Host

The recognition highlights Chef Adrianne's ability to connect audiences through food, culture, travel, and authentic storytelling. The Silver Telly in Food & Beverage honors excellence in culinary content, while the People's Telly reflects strong audience engagement. Additional awards recognize her travel storytelling and live-hosting abilities.

"These awards mean so much because they represent the merging of two lifelong passions: storytelling and food," said Calvo. "I've always believed food is one of the most powerful ways to tell a story. Whether I'm in a kitchen, filming abroad, hosting a livestream, writing a cookbook, speaking on stage, or welcoming guests into my restaurant, my goal is always the same: to create meaningful experiences that connect people."

Calvo is the owner of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar in Miami, an independently owned, award-winning restaurant approaching two decades of excellence. She is also a bestselling author, executive producer, television host, speaker, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and content creator.

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and receive nearly 14,000 entries annually from more than 50 countries. Winners are selected by the Telly Awards Judging Council, composed of leading professionals from major networks, streaming platforms, production companies, and global media brands.

For Adrianne, the recognition reflects years of innovation and dedication across hospitality and media. From award-winning dining experiences and cookbooks to travel programming, livestreaming, and journalism, she continues to expand the role of a modern chef while remaining rooted in hospitality and human connection.

"Thank You, Lord."

About Chef Adrianne Calvo

Chef Adrianne Calvo is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, bestselling author, speaker, executive producer, television host, and founder of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar in Miami, Florida. Known for her signature Maximum Flavor philosophy, Calvo has built a nationally recognized brand spanning restaurants, cookbooks, television, livestreaming, travel content, philanthropy, and experiential dining. Her honors include an Emmy nomination, nine Telly Awards, multiple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence, and numerous culinary and hospitality distinctions earned throughout her nearly two-decade career.

Media Contact

Adrianne Calvo

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar

Phone: (305)-338-1723

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.chefadriannes.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Adrianne Calvo