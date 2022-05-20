Chef Adrianne Celebrates 15 Years of Maximum Flavor With a Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner at Flagship Restaurant, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

MIAMI, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: With five restaurants, six published cookbooks, a million-plus Instagram followers, an Emmy-nominated YouTube series, and a newly launched Cabernet Sauvignon, Chef Adrianne Calvo inaugurates fifteen years of industry success with a Friends of James Beard Benefit dinner.

The 50-seat benefit will support the Foundation's "Open For Good" program, a campaign dedicated to providing critical resources to help independent restaurants build their capacity to come back stronger, more equitable, more sustainable, and more resilient amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"COVID-19 changed our industry in so many ways. In the height of it all there were moments when it felt inescapable, but now cautiously on the other end, I'm forever grateful for the takeaways. During this time, I opened two new restaurants – Forte by Chef Adrianne and Redfish by Chef Adrianne - and moved my flagship Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar to a new location. The dizzying amount of pivoting and recalibration that came from COVID-19 helped me arrive at this 15-year milestone with a new perspective. I feel stronger, more motivated and more resilient than ever; being able to empower this message through giving back is the ultimate privilege."

The dinner is a showcase of "New American" cuisine, which Calvo credits as a big part of her celebrated signature Maximum Flavor cooking. To Calvo, New American is a 'catch-all' term for cuisine that defies categorization and is influenced by one or more cultures, simultaneously. Five unique courses pay homage to this vision and include, Tuna Tartare with truffled caper cream and crispy wonton; Local Chopped Vegetable Salad with feta topping served with lemon oregano vinaigrette; Grilled Colossal Shrimp with tangy lime butter, guajillo and pico de gallo; and Calvo's signature 24-hour Braised Short Rib with whipped sweet potato and crispy onion sides. The dining experience will conclude on a sweet note, with a dessert course featuring Fresh Berry Pavlova served with rich Madagascar vanilla Bavarian cream.

WHEN: Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami, FL 33183

TICKETS: Tickets are available for $199 per person (including tax and gratuity).

Limited seating (50 tickets available).

To purchase tickets, please visit https://chefadriannes.com/james-beard/ .

ABOUT CHEF ADRIANNE CALVO

Known for her "Maximum Flavor" creations, Chef Adrianne Calvo is an acclaimed chef, author, television personality, and restaurateur. After graduating from Johnson & Wales University, the young Calvo studied under a number of notable chefs across the country, leading to her very first cookbook in 2005, and the launch of her namesake restaurant, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar in 2007. In 2019, Chef Adrianne released her fifth and sixth cookbooks and expanded her popular fine-casual concept, Cracked by Chef Adrianne to its first brick and mortar location. Redfish by Chef Adrianne opened Summer 2020 with huge success and Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar reopened in a new larger location in August of the same year. Forte , an Italian eatery that pays homage to her mother by bearing her name and familial roots, opened in June 2021. The avid globetrotter recently launched a new travel show that's a combination of food, fun, and adventure, Searching for Maximum Flavor . In it, Chef Adrianne explores various cities around the US seeking out inspiration. Each city's segment ends in one of Chef Adrianne's restaurant kitchens, where she shows her followers how to recreate each iconic dish with a vibrant dose of "maximum flavor." When she's not traveling or commanding the line at one of her restaurants, Calvo can be found filming her weekly local NBC segment or at various events supporting her foundation, "Make it Count", whose mission is to help inspire young people to do their best. She recently earned her MBA from the prestigious Harvard Business School. For more information about Chef Adrianne visit adriannecalvo.com and follow her on Instagram @ChefAdrianne .

ABOUT JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

The James Beard Foundation celebrates and supports the people behind America's food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future — what we call Good Food for Good®. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before. For more information, subscribe to our Beard Bites newsletter and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok . The James Beard Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in New York City.

