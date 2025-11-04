Chef G's Florida BBQ Sauces Now Available In Over 400 Publix Super Markets

A veteran-crafted, Florida-made collaboration blending award-winning culinary craft with award winning Dunamis Interstellar Bourbon.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef G's Florida BBQ Sauces, proudly veteran-crafted and Florida-made, are now available in over 400Publix Super Markets across the Sunshine State. Co-founded by Chef Gaston "Chef G" Merideth, a decorated U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and Certified Executive Chef, and Co-founder Victor Young, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and CEO of Dunamis Premium Spirits, the brand is redefining what BBQ sauce can be.

At the heart of the lineup is the signature Chef G's Bourbon BBQ Sauce, crafted using Dunamis Interstellar Bourbon, a small-batch spirit known for its smooth, oaky depth and caramel finish. The sauce fuses a chef's precision with a master blender's art, creating a bold, soul-infused flavor experience that stands apart from ordinary sauces.

Alongside the Bourbon BBQ, Chef G's lineup includes two other fan favorites: the Classic BBQ Sauce, a perfectly balanced all-purpose staple, and the Florida Gold Honey Mustard BBQ Sauce, offering a sweet-savory twist that pairs beautifully with chicken, pork, or seafood.

"We wanted to create sauces that tell a story, about service, craftsmanship, and flavor that refuses to compromise," said Chef G, Co-Founder of Chef G's Florida BBQ Sauces. "The Interstellar Bourbon gives our flagship sauce real depth, but every flavor we make is built to deliver that same passion in every bite."

"This brand is the perfect blend of culinary mastery and premium spirits craftsmanship," added Victor Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Dunamis Premium Spirits. "Publix is where our story truly connects with the Florida community, homegrown, natural, gluten free, and authentic."

Now available in over 400 Publix locations, Chef G's Florida BarBQ Sauces continue to grow through retail, restaurants, and catering across Florida. For those who don't see it on shelves yet, ask for it. Because this is more than BBQ sauce, it's Bold Flavor, No Compromises. You can also order direct online at www.floridabbqsauce.com .

About Florida BBQ Company

Florida BBQ Company, parent of Chef G's Florida BBQ Sauces, is a veteran-partnered culinary brand dedicated to producing chef-crafted and, spirit-infused sauces that embody the Florida lifestyle, bold, authentic, and uncompromising. Founded by Chef Gaston Merideth and Victor Young, the company merges culinary innovation with premium spirits expertise to deliver BBQ sauces with a soul.

SOURCE Dunamis Premium Spirits