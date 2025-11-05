Chef Kristina Lavallee Turns Holiday Baking Disasters Into Sweet Success--With Tips Only a Pro Would Know

The nationally recognized founder of The Cake Girl—seen on NBC's Today Show, Food Network, and Telemundo—shares expert holiday baking tips and a recipe for giving back.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the holidays, few things are as heartwarming—or nerve-racking—as the baking marathon that takes over kitchens across America. For Chef Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl, the season isn't just about desserts; it's about connection, compassion, and finding joy even when things don't go according to plan.

Nationally recognized chef and entrepreneur Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl, presents a live baking demo showcasing the artistry and innovation behind her award-winning brand. Chef Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl, showcases one of her signature custom cakes inside her award-winning Tampa bakery.

Lavallee, a nationally recognized chef and entrepreneur featured on The Today Show, Food Network, Entrepreneur Magazine, People, and Telemundo, knows that holiday baking rarely runs perfectly. "Even the best bakers have had their share of cracked cakes and curdled frosting," she says. "The difference between a disaster and a masterpiece is knowing how to turn it around—and still have fun doing it."

"Holiday baking isn't about perfection—it's about connection," says Lavallee. "If you can laugh through the mess, you'll taste the joy."

This year, she's sharing her favorite holiday dessert rescue tips—along with a reminder to give back, one sweet act at a time.

Kristina's Top 5 "Sweet Fixes" for Holiday Dessert Disasters

Overbaked Cake: "Brush each layer with simple syrup or flavored coffee syrup to bring back moisture—or turn it into a trifle with whipped cream and fruit." Curdled Frosting: "If buttercream splits, warm a small portion for 10 seconds and beat it back in—it'll come together beautifully." No Buttermilk: "Stir one tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice into a cup of milk and let it sit five minutes—instant substitute." Cracked Cheesecake: "Cover cracks with a thin sour-cream layer sweetened with powdered sugar and vanilla, then top with fruit for a polished finish." Out of Frosting: "Use fruit, ganache drizzle, or sprinkles. Perfection isn't the goal—creativity is."

Lavallee says that same mindset—making the most of what you have—helped build her business from the ground up.

"Even when something doesn't turn out how you expected, there's always a way to make it beautiful again," she says. "That's true in baking and in life."

From a Food Truck to National Recognition

Kristina Lavallee launched The Cake Girl from a food truck in Tampa, Florida, nearly a decade ago with a dream of sharing joy through desserts. Today, The Cake Girl is an award-winning brand with national recognition and a growing franchise program expanding across Florida and beyond.

"We started with one truck, one oven, and a lot of faith," Lavallee recalls. "There were nights we baked until sunrise, just hoping people would show up. Now, we have a team, a storefront, and a mission that's about more than cake."

That mission is "Random Acts of Sweetness"—a community initiative where her team surprises local heroes, military members, and families with free treats and thank-yous. "It's about making people smile," she says. "Especially during the holidays, when a little kindness goes a long way."

The program also reflects Lavallee's service as an Honorary Commander at MacDill Air Force Base and a Patriotic Employer recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense ESGR, honoring her support of service members and their families.

A Recipe for Resilience and Giving

Lavallee's story resonates because it's grounded in humility and perseverance. As a Puerto Rican-born entrepreneur and graduate of the University of Central Florida's Rosen College of Hospitality Management, she blends heart, hospitality, and business sense in every project.

"Whether I'm on set for a national show or back in our bakery, I never forget why I started—to make people feel special," she says. "That's what food does. It connects us."

Her philosophy extends to her developing franchise network. "We're not just selling desserts; we're creating an experience," she adds. "We want franchise owners who believe in kindness, creativity, and community impact."

With new Florida locations being scouted and an express model built for high-traffic areas, Lavallee says the next chapter looks even sweeter.

A Season for Sweetness

As the holidays unfold, Lavallee encourages everyone to approach baking—and life—with flexibility and heart. "If your cake collapses, laugh about it. If your cookies burn, grab frosting and start over," she says. "Perfection isn't the goal—connection is."

Looking ahead to 2026, Lavallee hopes her message—and her desserts—remind people that even life's biggest messes can turn into something beautiful.

About The Cake Girl

Founded by Chef Kristina Lavallee and her husband, Kirby Lavallee, The Cake Girl began as a dessert food truck and has grown into an award-winning bakery and emerging franchise brand known for custom cakes, mini cupcakes, and Crave'n Cups. Featured on NBC's Today Show, Food Network, and Telemundo Hoy Día, The Cake Girl has been recognized as Sweetest Bakery in America and Best of the Bay in Tampa. Its mission is simple: to make life sweeter through creativity, compassion, and community.

Learn more at www.TheCakeGirl.com or follow @thecakegirl on social media.

