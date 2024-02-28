Chef Swap At The Beach Season One Now Available to Stream, Season Two Episode Match-up Schedule Released

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach, in partnership with The WorkShop Content Studios, is pleased to announce that the first season of their highly successful culinary reality TV show, Chef Swap at The Beach, is now available to stream on multiple platforms, including ChefSwap.com , YouTube and the GoUSA TV app. First aired in October 2022 on The Cooking Channel, the show's debut season received outstanding reviews and consists of six 30-minute episodes featuring 12 restaurants and chefs from across the Grand Strand.

Chef Swap At The Beach season one is now available to stream on ChefSwap.com. Pictured above: A winner’s knife presentation with (l-r) Heidi Vukov, Johanna Wilson Jones, Amanda Freitag, Dylan Foster and Mike Chestnut. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

Those eager to catch the newest season of Chef Swap at The Beach can do so soon when Season Two premieres on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. EST on The Cooking Channel. Season Two will showcase an all-new cast of 14 skilled and innovative chefs from the Grand Strand across seven episodes airing weekly until the finale on April 13.

"The first season of Chef Swap at The Beach has been such an incredible success that we're thrilled viewers will be able to watch – or rewatch – each episode at their leisure on their preferred platform," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "The Myrtle Beach area has a diverse culinary community, and Season Two will continue to share the stories of the talented individuals that make dining at The Beach such an unforgettable experience."

Chef Swap at The Beach Season Two Episode Match-up Schedule:

Episode 201 (Airs March 2, 2024):

Fiesta Mexicana vs. Nonna's Taste of Italy: "Lunch-Plate-Special Showdown"

New host Chef Mason Zeglen dives deep into the heart of Myrtle Beach with two family-owned restaurants. Fiesta Mexicana's Chef Gabriel Hernandez swaps kitchens with Chef Jonathan Glass of Nonna's Taste of Italy for a Lunch-Plate-Special showdown.

Episode 202 (Airs March 9, 2024):

Bar 19 Twelve vs. Dead Dog Saloon: "Catch and Cook!"

Chef Vincent Tumminello of Bar 19 Twelve and Chef Rex McKinney of Dead Dog Saloon face off in a catch and cook challenge. Whatever fish the judges catch, the two chefs have to cook.

Episode 203 (Airs March 16, 2024):

Crafty Rooster vs. Hop N' Wich: "Spooky Cocktails and Southern Sandwiches"

It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween as Chef Mason challenges restaurant neighbors Chef Ben Flores of Crafty Rooster and Chef Danny Jira of Hop N' Wich to swap places and cook up a delicious Southern Sandwich with a side of signature Mac-and-Cheese and a spooky cocktail.

Episode 204 (Airs March 23, 2024):

Rivertown Bistro vs. Fire and Smoke: "Meat Appetizer Duo"

Chef Mason challenges Chef Terry Flores of Rivertown Bistro and Chef Justin Feasel of Fire and Smoke to wow the judges with their take on a meat appetizer duo.

Episode 205 (Airs March 30, 2024):

O.A.K. Prime vs. Inlet Prohibition: "Entree with a Spicy Side"

Chef Jerrett King of O.A.K. Prime and Chef Dan Sheppard of Inlet Prohibition are ready to trade restaurants and bring the heat with their own rendition of an entree with a spicy side.

Episode 206 (Airs April 6, 2024):

Filet's vs. Drunken Jack's: "Steak and Eggs"

Who says steak and eggs have to be boring? Certainly not Chef Mason as he challenges Chef Derick Carrozza of Filet's and Chef Casey Blake of Drunken Jack's to think outside the box with this classic combination.

Episode 207 (Airs April 13, 2024):

Lekker Eats vs. Zardin: "3 Veggies 3 Ways"

Chef Mason is ready to go green and get healthy as Chef Jordan Lazarus of Lekker Eats swaps with Chef Mike Mammola of Zardin to create a vegetarian delicacy using three vegetables, each presented in three different ways.

For more on Chef Swap at the Beach, including behind-the-scenes photos, featured restaurants, chef tips and more on the destination's culinary scene, visit ChefSwap.com and follow on Facebook (@chefswapshow), Instagram (@chefswapshow) and TikTok (@chefswapshow).

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

About The WorkShop Content Studios:

Formed in 2007 The WorkShop Content Studios has grown to become a prominent, vertically integrated company serving clients from the creative development stages of a project through final production. The company has had great success in structuring compelling stories and bringing them to life on the screen for platforms and networks ranging from Amazon, Netflix, PBS and TLC to name a few. In addition to working with the major television networks the company's productions span virtually all of today's established and emerging platforms – ranging from linear to digital - with the goal being to entertain, inform and inspire the largest audience possible.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach