'Chef Swap At The Beach' Season Three to Premiere on August 17

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach is excited to announce that "Chef Swap at The Beach" is back for a captivating third season this summer. Showcasing the incredible culinary talent throughout the Grand Strand, the new season of "Chef Swap at The Beach" premieres Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. EDT on the Cooking Channel. Season three features an all-new lineup of 16 skilled and innovative chefs from the Myrtle Beach area across seven captivating episodes that will air weekly on Saturdays.

Chef Swap At The Beach Season 3 Premieres August 17 on the Cooking Channel. From left: Charles Unger, Lauren Clever, Johanna Wilson Jones, Mason Zeglen, Dylan Foster, Ricky Lang, Sundy Barth. Photo credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

"Bringing viewers another season of 'Chef Swap at the Beach' is a testament to the vibrant culinary scene that continues to flourish throughout the Myrtle Beach area," said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Myrtle Beach. "This season highlights yet another batch of our world-class chefs, their elevated menus featuring rich, farm-to-table and sea-to-table ingredients and the diverse array of flavors they bring to the area. Building on the success of the first two seasons, this third season will further showcase the passion and support our community has for the local culinary scene."

Chef Mason Zeglen, two-time winner of Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games," previous contestant on HBO Max's "The Big Brunch" and owner of Milk & Honey Coffee Café in Surfside Beach, S.C., will reprise his role as the show's host. Each fast-paced episode will feature two regional chefs who will swap kitchens and prepare a new dish for evaluation by veteran judges and industry experts Dylan Foster and Johanna Wilson Jones. The finale episode, an hour-long special, will feature students from the International Culinary Institute alongside local chef mentors, adding an exciting new twist to the show.

"Throughout season one and two, the sheer talent on the show was nothing short of spectacular. I am genuinely honored to return and continue showcasing Myrtle Beach's incredible chefs," said Zeglen. "This season is not just about the competition—it's about the incredible stories of the diverse, passionate and dedicated chefs who truly fuel our community."

The 16 distinguished chefs competing this season represent the diverse culinary scene of the area, from the North and South Strands to West of the Waterway and the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach. This season's chefs are:

For more on "Chef Swap at the Beach," including behind-the-scenes photos, featured restaurants, chef tips and more on the Myrtle Beach area's culinary scene, visit ChefSwap.com and follow on Facebook (@chefswapshow), Instagram (@chefswapshow) and TikTok (@chefswapshow).

Streaming options: Fans of the show can catch up on the excitement of season 1 and 2, which are available for streaming on ChefSwap.com , Binge TV and GoUSA TV .

