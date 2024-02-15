Chef Swap At The Beach Season Two to Premier on March 2

Visit Myrtle Beach's culinary reality TV show returns to The Cooking Channel following

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach, in partnership with The WorkShop Content Studios, is excited to announce that Chef Swap at The Beach is back for a second season this spring. Further highlighting the culinary talent throughout the Grand Strand, the new season of Chef Swap at The Beach will premiere Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. EST on The Cooking Channel. Season Two will showcase an all-new cast of 14 skilled and innovative chefs from the Grand Strand across seven episodes airing weekly until the finale on April 13.

Drumroll, please. A Chef Swap at The Beach season two knife presentation at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Left to right: Gabriel Hernandez of Fiesta Mexicana, Johanna Wilson Jones (judge), Mason Zeglen (host), Dylan Foster (judge) and Jonathan Glass of Nonna’s Taste of Italy. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

"We are thrilled to kick off the much-anticipated second season of Chef Swap at The Beach. This season will continue to highlight the area's culinary scene, while exploring the stories of the people who dedicate their lives to providing an unmatched dining experience for locals and visitors alike," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "The overwhelming success of season one is a testament to Myrtle Beach's talented restaurant community, and season two will provide viewers with even more insight into the inspiration, emotion, and commitment of the Grand Strand's culinary industry."

This season's host is Chef Mason Zeglen, two-time winner of Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, previous contestant on HBO Max's The Big Brunch and owner of Milk & Honey Coffee Café in Surfside Beach, S.C. Each fast-paced episode will feature two regional chefs who will swap kitchens and prepare a new dish for evaluation by veteran judges and culinary experts Dylan Foster and Johanna Wilson Jones. This season will also see new additions, such as a "catch and cook" episode showcasing the area's bounty of fresh, local seafood.

"I am building a strong connection to the culinary industry in the Myrtle Beach area, and the opportunity to host the second season of Chef Swap at The Beach and showcase the abundance of talent along the Grand Strand is a true honor," Zeglen said. "This series is not only foodie entertainment at its finest, but also a chance to shine a light on these diverse, passionate, dedicated chefs that are helping fuel our community."

The 14 distinguished chefs competing this season represent the diverse culinary scene of the area, from the North and South Strands to West of the Waterway and the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach. This season's chefs are:

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

About The WorkShop Content Studios:

Formed in 2007 The WorkShop Content Studios has grown to become a prominent, vertically integrated company serving clients from the creative development stages of a project through final production. The company has had great success in structuring compelling stories and bringing them to life on the screen for platforms and networks ranging from Amazon, Netflix, PBS and TLC to name a few. In addition to working with the major television networks the company's productions span virtually all of today's established and emerging platforms – ranging from linear to digital - with the goal being to entertain, inform and inspire the largest audience possible.

