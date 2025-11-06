Myrtle Beach: The Heart of Holiday Traditions

The Season Shines Bright and Meaningful Moments are Made at The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling light shows, festive entertainment and mild coastal weather make Myrtle Beach one of the South's best holiday getaways this season. From cherished annual events and live entertainment to festive meals and relaxing strolls across 60 miles of shoreline, The Beach offers countless ways for families and friends to gather, connect and create lasting memories together this winter. Whether you're looking for a fresh setting for your seasonal celebrations or seeking to create new traditions to carry forward, Myrtle Beach provides the perfect backdrop for meaningful holiday moments that endure year after year.

This year, the MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights, in Murrells Inlet, SC, will feature synchronized lights, festive photo opportunities and a Santa’s Village from November 28 through December 31, 2025. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

"Myrtle Beach is where generations of families and friends reconnect with what matters most," said Stuart Butler, President, Visit Myrtle Beach. "The holidays here have a feeling all their own, full of community, reflection and simple joy that makes this place so special. Whether it's watching the lights along the boardwalk, catching a favorite show or just taking a quiet walk by the water, there's something about this time of year that reminds people why they keep coming back."

Here are some of the unique ways to continue your yuletide traditions and celebrate the spirit of the season with loved ones in Myrtle Beach:

Twinkling Trails & Dazzling Displays

The Beach shines bright all season long with spectacular light displays throughout the area. Stroll the oceanfront Winter Wonderland at The Beach (Nov. 28–Jan. 3) for a free, mile-long boardwalk display or enjoy a dazzling display of 55 state- and territory-themed trees at Ripley's Aquarium Festival of Trees (Nov. 7–Jan. 4), complete with a festive scavenger hunt and surprise displays throughout the aquarium. Cruise through The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach (Nov. 24–Dec. 30), where more than two million lights and 500 custom displays illuminate a two-mile route, or head to Murrells Inlet for the MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights (Nov. 28–Dec. 31), featuring synchronized lights, festive photo ops and Santa's Village. At Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles (Nov. 28–Jan. 4), 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of twinkling lights create a breathtaking glow, while the Conway Celebration of Lights (Thursdays through Sundays in December) offers a charming drive-through experience filled with small-town holiday cheer.

A Show-Stopping Season

The Grand Strand continues to dazzle with a lineup of spectacular performances that capture the magic of the season. At Pirates Voyage Christmas Show (Nov. 5–Jan. 3), Captain Scrooge's swashbuckling quest unfolds alongside acrobatics, live animals and a festive four-course feast. The Alabama Theatre's Christmas Show (Nov. 1–Dec. 31) and The Carolina Opry Christmas Special (Nov. 1–Dec. 31) both deliver grand productions filled with music, dance and enchantment. For soulful flair, GTS Theatre's Motown Christmas Tribute (Nov. 1–Dec. 22) blends classic hits with holiday favorites, while Broadway Theater's Winter in the Air (Nov. 4–Jan. 3) enchants audiences with cirque-style acrobatics and winter magic. Rounding out the season, The Wonders of Christmas Holiday Magic Spectacular (Nov. 15–Dec. 31) brings illusionist Charles Bach's festive wonder to life and Long Bay Symphony's Candlelight Festive Fanfare (Dec. 16) offers an evening of elegant holiday music in true symphonic style.

Retail Revelry

Enjoy festive lights, décor and the perfect backdrop for holiday browsing at The Market Common , home to stylish boutiques and popular retailers, or head to Broadway at the Beach for an array of festive retail and events, including their Annual Tree Lighting Celebration (Nov. 15) and Christmas Parade (Dec. 6). With a wide mix of waterfront boutiques and national chains, Barefoot Landing creates a lively holiday shopping experience, complete with fireworks displays, Holiday Golf Cart Parade and a robust live music line-up at its restaurants and bars.

Feast & Be Merry

Myrtle Beach is a true dining destination and home to more than 2,000 restaurants , making it the perfect place to savor a holiday meal with loved ones. Start your holiday mornings with a sweet touch at Croissants Bistro & Bakery or Johnny D's , where red velvet waffles and peppermint mochas set a merry tone for the day. For a special evening out, savor coastal elegance at 21 Main at North Beach or The Brentwood , and end the night with holiday-inspired cocktails amid twinkling lights at JEM Social 's Miracle Christmas pop-up.

Wander in Winter's Glow

Beyond the iconic 1.2-mile oceanfront Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & Promenade , the Grand Strand offers countless ways to enjoy the outdoors. Stroll through the tranquil nature trails and maritime forest at Myrtle Beach State Park or wander the 115-acre Vereen Memorial Gardens , where three miles of trails and boardwalks wind through scenic marshland teeming with wildlife. For a serene inland escape, head to Waccamaw River Park in Conway, a peaceful riverside retreat perfect for a leisurely walk surrounded by nature's calm.

Cozy Up at Homebase

Keep the seasonal spirit alive at Myrtle Beach's festive lodging options, where holiday-themed suites, oceanfront resorts and immersive experiences bring cheer and celebration to every stay. The Ellie Beach Resort invites guests to celebrate the season with a variety of festive experiences, from the resort's Hall of Trees (Nov. 15–Dec. 15) to seasonal sips at Ocean Blue and Southern Tide Bar & Grill, serving up pumpkin spice espresso martinis, smoked maple brown sugar old-fashioneds and festive mocktails for the whole family. Just up the coast, Kingston Resorts ' Christmas Village offers twinkling lights, holiday movie screenings, an inflatable snow zone, cookie decorating, letters to Santa and weekend visits from Santa himself and special events every Friday in December. New for 2025, the whimsically decorated Humbug Suite (Nov. 28–Jan. 3) brings playful green holiday cheer, complete with a welcome treat, a credit at the Christmas Village Bar and a special take-home gift.

For additional festive getaway inspiration, check out Myrtle Beach's Holiday Vacation Guide here .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

