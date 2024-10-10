CHEFMAN® Receives Red Dot Award for Best Design Concept for an Air Fryer and a Blender, Two Products From Their New Premium Line

CHEFMAN® Air Fryer, The Dominator™, and Blender, The Obliterator™, Win Best Design Concept by One of the World's Most Renowned Design Competitions Recognizing These Products for Their Exceptional Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Chefman's newest innovations from their premium line, The Dominator (Air Fryer) and The Obliterator (Blender), have been awarded "Best Design Concept" from the Red Dot Awards 2024. These awards are a testament to CEO Ralph Newhouse's and SVP of Design, Tamer Koseli's vision for the company; to turn Chefman into a brand that produces beautiful, top-tier products where high-end design meets superior function.

CHEFMAN® receives Red Dot Award for "Best Design Concept" for an air fryer and blender from their new premium line Post this The Dominator™ The Obliterator™

"The vision for our premium line was to create kitchen appliances that marry form with function, stripping away extra elements to embrace the elegance and strength of honest functionality," says Newhouse. "Our goal was to reimagine the kitchen space as a testament to the union of art and utility, turning unpretentious kitchen tools into works of art that live on your countertop. This award validates our vision and encourages us to continue our hard work and creativity."

This recognition celebrates Chefman's achievements and is a beacon for their future. It reinforces their commitment to innovation and excellence in design and their dedication to quality and manufacturing excellence. Chefman will always strive for the highest standards, ensuring that future products can sit proudly in any kitchen.

To learn more about The Red Dot Award for Best Design Concept, please visit Red Dot's website .

About CHEFMAN

Every meal prepared at home has the power to create memorable moments. Chefman designs products to be beautiful while marrying form with function. They create innovative kitchen electronics that empower people of all skill levels in the kitchen. For more information about CHEFMAN, visit www.chefman.com , or follow on Instagram and Facebook (@mychefman).

About The Dominator

A revolution in the kitchen featuring a widened basket and a 3600 RPM DC brushless motor for perfectly crispy dishes. With an intuitive user interface, easy-to-use knob and a minimalist design, the Chefman ® Dominator™ combines ease of use with a modern aesthetic. Perfect for cooks of all skill levels, the Dominator™ is the future of air frying. The Dominator™ will be available later this year.

About The Obliterator

A blender with a revolutionary jar design powered by a robust motor and efficient airflow system for quiet blending. The Chefman ® Obliterator™ has cutting-edge auto-blend technology, ensuring a flawless result every time. With a striking brutalist design and an intuitive knob offering preset and manual settings, the Obliterator™ combines ease of use with aesthetic elegance, seamlessly fitting into any kitchen decor. The Obliterator™ is currently available in Walmart retail stores and online here.

SOURCE CHEFMAN