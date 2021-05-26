Chellsie Memmel joins Master Spas family

Memmel retired from gymnastics in 2012 and was spending her time coaching and judging gymnastics. In 2020, however, she has been enjoying her fitness journey – wanting to see how far she could take it. In July 2020, she announced her return to competitive gymnastics.

However, her training and recovery routines are much different now that she is a 32-year-old mother of two.

"I think there are a lot of benefits to exercising and swimming in the swim spa," Memmel says. "Those types of low impact, low stress workouts are exactly what my body needs."

With an H2X Challenger 15D swim spa by Master Spas, Memmel can complement her training with the therapeutic benefits of water. A swim spa, an alternative to a traditional swimming pool, can be used for stationary swimming, exercise, recovery, relaxation, and family fun. It can be used year-round, a perk for Memmel who lives in Wisconsin — "because it is so cold, more than half the year."

"I knew I didn't want just a pool, and Master Spas was a really awesome company with a fantastic product," Memmel says.

Master Spas roster of brand ambassadors includes world champion and gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman and 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps. Professional triathletes Tim O'Donnell, Mirinda Carfrae, Ben Hoffman, and Meredith Kessler are also part of the Master Spas family.

About Chellsie Memmel

Chellsie Memmel was on the 2008 U.S. women's gymnastics team, which brought home silver from the Games in Beijing. She was also the all-around champion at the 2005 world championships, and she won gold for the uneven bars at the 2003 world championships. Memmell documents her gymnastics comeback on her YouTube channel, Chellsie's Adult Gymnastics Journey. She lives in Wisconsin with her husband and two children.

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 530,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 36-acre manufacturing campus, Master Spas is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, and largest portable hot tub manufacturer that makes 100% of our product in the USA. The company's executive team boasts more than 200 years of spa manufacturing success and one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.MasterSpas.com.

