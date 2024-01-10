Master Spas expands wellness offerings and Phelps partnership with new line of saunas

Hot tub and swim spa manufacturer introduces Sweaty GOAT Saunas for enhanced performance and wellness

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Spas, a leading manufacturer of hot tubs, cold tubs, and swim spas, is proud to announce the launch of Michael Phelps Sweaty GOAT Saunas by Master Spas, a premium line of infrared saunas designed to take relaxation and wellness to the next level.

Building on its partnership with the legendary swimmer and the Michael Phelps Chilly GOAT Cold Tub brand, Sweaty GOAT Saunas aligns with a shift in the health and wellness market as people prioritize their mental and physical health.

Master Spas, a leading manufacturer of hot tubs, cold tubs, and swim spas, announces the launch of Michael Phelps Sweaty GOAT Saunas by Master Spas, a premium line of infrared saunas designed to take relaxation and wellness to the next level.

"We are thrilled to introduce Sweaty GOAT Saunas, which reflects our mission of helping people live life better," said Kevin Richards, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "With advanced features, premium materials, and a focus on wellness, our saunas provide a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation in the comfort of your own home."

The partnership between Master Spas and Phelps began in 2010, with the launch of the industry-leading Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas. With input from Phelps, Master Spas was able to build upon its swim spa line and create a swimming pool alternative that would benefit Phelps and his training. The partnership grew with the development of Michael Phelps Chilly GOAT Cold Tubs by Master Spas, which launched in the summer 2023.

"Incorporating a sauna into my routine has been significant for me," Phelps says. "I'm excited to be working with Master Spas to launch Sweaty GOAT Saunas, giving people more opportunities to see the benefits of saunas at home."

Sweaty GOAT Saunas offer full-spectrum infrared therapy, with a 360-degree heating experience. Unlike traditional saunas that rely on hot air, infrared saunas induce a gentle heat that deeply penetrates the body, promoting improved blood circulation, toxin elimination, and muscular relaxation. This unique heating mechanism allows users to experience a multitude of therapeutic benefits, including stress relief, improved sleep, and enhanced overall well-being.

The Sweaty GOAT Sauna collection includes a two-person model, three-person sauna, and a corner unit. Features include chromotherapy lighting, wireless technology, and a full touch-screen control panel.

To learn more about Michael Phelps Sweaty GOAT Saunas by Master Spas and explore the complete range of products, go to ChillyGOATTubs.com.

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 614,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 45-acre manufacturing campus, Master Spas is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, and the largest portable hot tub manufacturer that builds 100% of our spas in the USA. The company's executive team boasts more than 200 years of spa manufacturing success and one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.MasterSpas.com.

Contact: Kimberly Truesdell

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Master Spas