CHELSEA PIERS AND AMPLE HILLS CREAMERY DEBUT LIMITED EDITION "MATCHA BERRY MASH-UP" ICE CREAM FLAVOR

Born in Brooklyn and available citywide, the limited-edition flavor launches July 11 across all Ample Hills Creamery locations for a one-month run, anchored by a Prospect Heights community kickoff

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chelsea Piers, the iconic New York destination for sports, fitness, and play that has shaped how New Yorkers play, train, and connect for more than 30 years, announced a partnership with beloved New York ice cream brand Ample Hills Creamery to debut a limited-edition summer ice cream flavor inspired by the energy and culture of the city — Matcha Berry Mash-Up.

Chelsea Piers and Ample Hills Creamery Debut A Limited Edition "Matcha Berry Mash-Up" Ice Cream Flavor.

The limited-edition flavor will be available across all Ample Hills locations for a one-month run beginning July 11, accompanied by experiential activations, giveaways, and community-driven moments led by Chelsea Piers Fitness Prospect Heights and Chelsea Piers Field House in Prospect Heights. Rooted in the Prospect Heights neighborhood where the partnership first began, the collaboration celebrates the connections, families, and community spirit that have long defined both organizations.

Originally developed through a shared vision of creating something playful, unexpected, and community-driven, "Matcha Berry Mash-Up" blends milk, cream, organic matcha green tea powder, and strawberry puree to make Matcha Ice Cream with Strawberry Preserve Swirl, delivering a vibrant, summer-ready flavor profile inspired by Brooklyn. The limited-edition flavor will be available across all Ample Hills locations in a variety of formats, with pricing starting at $7.75.

Sparked through a shared connection between Chelsea Piers Fitness Prospect Heights, Chelsea Piers Field House Prospect Heights, and Ample Hills' Prospect Heights shop, the partnership brings together three beloved neighborhood staples with a shared commitment to community. What began as a local collaboration has evolved into a citywide flavor launch, while remaining rooted in the Prospect Heights families, members, and neighbors who inspired it. By connecting adults through Chelsea Piers Fitness, children through Chelsea Piers Field House, and families through the joy of gathering over ice cream, the collaboration reflects a shared belief that meaningful community is built through everyday moments of connection.

"We've always believed fitness should feel social and deeply connected to the people and communities we're part of. This partnership with Ample Hills gave us the opportunity to create something unexpected and distinctly New York - bringing together fitness, sports, and family fun in a way that reflects the spirit of Prospect Heights and the people who make this neighborhood so special," said Andriana Spence, Vice President of Marketing at Chelsea Piers Fitness.

The collaboration will officially come to life on Saturday, July 11 with a launch-day celebration at the Ample Hills Prospect Heights location, bringing together neighbors, members, parents, and families to be among the first to try Matcha Berry Mash-Up. As part of the festivities, the first 50 guests in line will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for the event's grand prize package, featuring a 12-month membership to Chelsea Piers Fitness Prospect Heights and a full Fall Trimester of youth programming at Chelsea Piers Field House Prospect Heights. Throughout the afternoon, surprise giveaways will be awarded every 30 minutes between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., with guests eligible to win complimentary trial fitness memberships and youth sports drop-ins from Chelsea Piers Prospect Heights facilities. Designed as a summer kickoff for the flavor's limited-time run, the event invites New Yorkers to gather, connect, and celebrate the best of Prospect Heights through fitness, family, and ice cream.

Chelsea Piers Fitness Prospect Heights and Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn will also host a member and family celebration on July 18 at the Chelsea Piers Fitness Prospect Heights patio. Designed for fitness members, Field House families, and their guests, the event will bring the partnership to life through a fun, community-focused gathering featuring Matcha Berry Mash-Up and additional experiences celebrating the collaboration.

Matcha Berry Mash-Up will be available July 11 through August 8 at all Ample Hills Creamery locations, while supplies last. For more information, visit Chelsea Piers Fitness and Ample Hills Creamery follow @chelseapiersfitness, @chelseapiersbrooklyn and @amplehills for updates and event details. Learn more about the collaboration here.

About Chelsea Piers

For more than 30 years, Chelsea Piers has been a cornerstone of New York City's sports, fitness, and recreation landscape. Through its network of fitness clubs, sports facilities, youth programming, leagues, camps, and events, Chelsea Piers helps people of all ages learn, train, compete, and play. Serving hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers annually across New York and Connecticut, Chelsea Piers is united by a simple belief: movement and play have the power to build confidence, connection, and community.

Today, Chelsea Piers operates three core business divisions: Fitness, Sports, and Events. The Fitness division operates five premium fitness clubs across New York City and Connecticut, offering expansive training spaces, group fitness programming, recovery amenities, and community experiences for adults. The Sports division includes Chelsea Piers Field House locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, as well as Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, CT, providing youth sports, camps, leagues, swim, gymnastics, and recreational programming for children and families. In addition, it includes Chelsea Piers Golf Club, Chelsea Piers Sky Rink and Chelsea Piers Swim. Together, Chelsea Piers creates welcoming spaces where people of all ages can discover a lifelong love of movement and play.

About Ample Hills Creamery

Known for its innovative, small batch, ingredient-driven American-style ice cream with playful flavors often evoking nostalgia, Ample Hills ice cream is still churned locally in Brooklyn for its four NYC locations. The brand leans into fresh ingredients, house‑made mix‑ins, and inventive flavor pairings that feel both familiar and unexpected, creating a joyful, neighborhood‑friendly ice cream experience rooted in Brooklyn culture and creativity. Twenty-four flavors are always on offer including limited time collaborations with leading NYC companies showcase creative flavor combinations.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Chelsea Piers