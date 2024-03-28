Chelsea Piers Selects the New Life Fitness' Ultra-Premium Immersive Cardio Line, Symbio, for their Chelsea Piers Fitness Flatiron Club

ROSEMONT, Ill. and NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Piers has extended its relationship with Life Fitness, selecting the global leader in commercial fitness equipment to outfit its newest fitness club, Flatiron in Manhattan. A longtime partner of choice for Chelsea Piers, Life Fitness will equip the Flatiron Club with the newly launched SymbioTM cardio product line, which offers exercisers the highest standard of design and performance. Life Fitness will also provide other cardio and strength solutions from its extensive product portfolio.

Symbio represents a first-of-its-kind, ultra-premium cardio experience from Life Fitness. The four-machine series made its debut at IHRSA 2024, the largest Health and Fitness Associations international expo in Los Angeles, where the agreement between Life Fitness and Chelsea Piers was signed. Greta Wagner, Executive Vice President of Chelsea Piers Athletic Club and Senior Vice President of Chelsea Piers Management, along with other members of the management team were on site at IHRSA to celebrate the new agreement.

Chelsea Piers Selects Life Fitness' Ultra-Premium Immersive Cardio Line, Symbio, for their Fitness Flatiron Club. Post this

"After seeing the new cardio collection at the Life Fitness Innovation Lab at IHRSA 2023, David Tewksbury, our managing partner, and I knew that Symbio had to be a part of our next club," said Wagner. "The simplicity and elegant design will be a beautiful addition to our fourth, spectacular club in the New York City area. We are excited to build on the 28-year relationship we have with Life Fitness and to bring the Symbio collection to New York this summer."

The Symbio series consists of the Symbio Runner (treadmill), Symbio Incline Elliptical, Symbio SwitchCycle, and Symbio Recumbent Cycle. Each product in the series integrates body and machine in seamless motion with advanced biomechanics designed to enhance comfort and performance. Chelsea Piers plans to include all four machines at the Flatiron Club, in their newest location. The full product collection will be installed prior to the club opening, which is scheduled for mid-summer.

"Our new Symbio series is truly fitness reimagined, and it will elevate the workout experience for Chelsea Pier Athletic Club's diverse membership base. With its meticulous engineering, Symbio works seamlessly with the versatilities of the human body to craft workouts as unique as the individuals using the machines," said Amber Roberson, Vice President and Managing Director, Life Fitness. "It's no surprise that our first Symbio sale in New York is with Chelsea Piers, which is known for providing top-of-the line fitness experiences. We are excited for the club's members to enjoy personalized, immersive experiences on Symbio products."

In the agreement, 50 percent of the cardio products at the Flatiron Club will be products from the Symbio line up, and overall, 80% of the entire facility will feature Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG products. In addition to products, Life Fitness will provide special training sessions for Flatiron Club staff and ongoing support to assess product performance.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the trusted strategic partner to our customers, advancing their businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, high performance, and innovative equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they are inspired to work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG brands. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com .

About Chelsea Piers

The Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex is a 28-acre waterfront sports village located between 17th and 23rd Streets along Manhattan's Hudson River. Chelsea Piers opened in 1995, transforming four historic, but long-neglected, piers into a major center for public recreation and waterfront access. Situated on Piers 59, 60 and 61 and in the head house that connects them, Chelsea Piers features the Golf Club, the Field House, Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers Fitness, and Pier Sixty, Lighthouse, and Current event centers; along with Bowlmor, Silver Screen Studios and the Maritime Center.

In July 2012, Chelsea Piers opened in Stamford, Connecticut. The Athletic Club is a community hub for novice to the professional athletes in Fairfield County and includes Fitness and both developmental and competitive team sports within the spectacular 32 acre campus.

In June 2018, Chelsea Piers opened its first stand-alone fitness club, Chelsea Piers Fitness in Downtown Brooklyn. The Chelsea Piers Fitness brand redefines the traditional gym experience, incorporating state-of-the art training options, studio-quality class experiences, open creative spaces, unique design and first-rate customer service. The clubs offer a wide array of traditional fitness options such as hot yoga, Pilates, cycle, strength and cardio as well as sports specific fitness options like swimming, boxing, rock climbing, basketball, and sand volleyball. Additional club locations are Chelsea, Prospect Heights and soon to open Flatiron. www.Chelseapiers.com

