Chelsea Senior Living Selects HealthSignals to Create Safer Environments for their Residents and Staff

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals LLC recently installed an Emergency Responder Radio Coverage (ERRC) system at two of Chelsea Senior Living's newest facilities located in Sparta and Clifton, New Jersey. ERRC systems are crucial to first responders as they allow their radio signals to penetrate walls, ceilings, and floors, which often impede radio communications inside buildings.

The US fire code requires in-building ERRC for new construction to ensure the proper infrastructure in place to support radio coverage. The code requires the following:

HealthSignals Implements Future Proof Technology for Senior Living Communities Implementing Medical Grade Wi-Fi, Installing Cellular Boost Solutions, and Building ERRC Systems for Senior Living Communities

Minimum radio frequency coverage for general areas

Enhanced radio coverage for exit stairways, hallways, elevator lobbies, fire pump rooms, and other areas

Certification and licensing requirements of ERRC designers/installers

Chelsea Senior Living has previously engaged HealthSignals for Cellular Boost solutions among its 16 senior living communities in New Jersey and New York and turned to us for their ERRC.

Bruce Weintraub, CEO of HealthSignals, commented, "It is a real pleasure working with Chelsea Senior Living. They clearly recognize the imperative to provide a safer environment for their residents both through the implementation of ERRC systems and ensuring that their residents and staff have proper cellular signals throughout their communities to ensure connectivity and engagement with families and caregivers."

Jim Baeszler, CIO of Chelsea, stated that, "HealthSignals proved to be a very experienced and knowledgeable resource for us. They were able to design effective solutions that were tailored to address our specific needs."

About Chelsea Senior Living

Chelsea Senior Living owns and operates multiple senior living communities across New Jersey and New York. Each residence boasts quality care for older adults and peace of mind for families and loved ones. The Chelsea's communities and staff have been honored with awards from multiple organizations, including the American Health Care Association, the National Center for Assisted Living, and various State Departments of Health & Human Services.

About HealthSignals

HealthSignals sole focus is Senior Living and LTPAC communities, providing complete White Glove service for our Wi-Fi, Cellular Boost, and VoIP solutions across your entire campus. Our services include Design, Implementation and Management of these technology solutions.

