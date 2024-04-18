HealthSignals Secures Telehealth Agreement with Premier, Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals is proud to announce the attainment of a national group purchasing agreement for Telehealth with Premier, Inc. Effective 03/01/2024, this agreement empowers Premier members to benefit from specially negotiated pricing and terms for Wi-Fi, Cellular Boost, dedicated internet access, fixed wireless, and other telecommunications services, improving their wireless infrastructure and facilitating Telehealth and Telemedicine applications.

Committed to enhancing the quality of care, HealthSignals provides facilities with essential tools that prioritize security, reliability, and effective communication and collaboration for telehealth and telemedicine applications.

Our Medical Grade Wi-Fi® ensures a secure, reliable connection across the entire facility, minimizing network drops and facilitating seamless communication between patients, providers, staff, and visitors. This enhanced connectivity enables real-time monitoring of vital signs and medical data, contributing to improved patient care and outcomes.

In healthcare settings where wireless connectivity is mission critical, HealthSignals Fixed Wireless seamlessly connects entire campuses without the expense of fiber optics. Our Point-to-Point (PtP) and Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) solutions offer high-speed network connectivity for multi-building campuses, emphasizing reliability and ease of management.

Providing service via a dedicated Fiber Optic cable, Dedicated Internet Access guarantees bandwidth, symmetrical upload and download speeds from 100 MB to 40 GB, reliability, and superior throughput.

Our enterprise-grade cellular signal boosters enhance signals for all North American carriers within any building or residential space. Leveraging advanced booster technology, our tailored services meet the unique needs of the senior living and healthcare industry, covering strategic planning, network design, engineering, implementation, monitoring and management.

HealthSignals is excited to join Premier's family of vendors. Premier, a leading healthcare improvement company, unites approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare through integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services.

HealthSignals® specializes in mission-critical telecommunications for Staff/Resident engagement in Senior Living Facilities, LTPAC and Hospitals, offering Medical Grade Wi-Fi® and Cellular Boost solutions to support Telehealth. Since 2011, HealthSignals has been delivering white-glove telecommunications services to senior living and LTPAC communities, including Medical Grade Wi-Fi®, dedicated fiber internet connections, Cellular Boost solutions, and ERCES systems, with a written performance guarantee that sets them apart from the competition.

