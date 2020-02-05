Chelsea Wyatt Joins The Chartis Group as a Principal in the Firm's I&T Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Chelsea Wyatt has joined the firm as a Principal in the firm's I&T Practice. She brings more than 10 years of experience working in multi-hospital organizations, academic healthcare centers and children's hospitals across the United States and internationally.

Ms. Wyatt has advised senior-level leadership on large EHR transformation, infrastructure, patient experience, inpatient, ambulatory and revenue cycle projects. Additionally, she has advised hospital organizations on optimization, governance and strategic planning.

Jody Cervenak, Chartis Director and IT Practice Leader stated, "Chelsea is a great addition to our team. Her comprehensive EHR implementation, change management and clinical transformation experience will complement our I&T team."

Chelsea Wyatt noted, "I am excited to start a new chapter with The Chartis Group and I look forward to working with the team to further develop our healthcare offerings to top organizations in the industry. I feel very fortunate to join such a respected company that prides itself on high quality delivery and continuous improvement of patient care."

Ms. Wyatt is a credentialed program manager for EHR implementations, both clinicals and financials. Other areas of expertise include establishing and managing a Project Management Office (PMO), establishing IT Governance, supporting hospital merger and acquisition initiatives, providing infrastructure development, and logistics and data center consolidation.

Prior to joining The Chartis Group, Ms. Wyatt was Vice President of Advisory Services and Innovation for The HCI Group.

Ms. Wyatt is a PhD candidate with the Rice Jones School of Business. She earned her Master of Business Administration, strategic management and her Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts, international business from the Daniels College of Business, University of Denver.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

