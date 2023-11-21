CHELSIO UNIFIED WIRE SMART NICS DEMONSTRATE LEADERSHIP PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY FOR NGINX APPLICATIONS

Proven TCP/IP Offload Engine (TOE) with Inline TLS/SSL Acceleration Empowers Broad Range of Standard Network-based Applications.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/2.5/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, today announced performance benchmark results which demonstrate that the Terminator 6 (T6) Unified Wire adapters deliver extreme performance for NGINX web services with integrated security. T6 adapters leverage the embedded, proven TOE with TLS/SSL acceleration capability to dramatically offload server compute and boost throughput and latency for NGINX load balancers and web servers/applications.

Chelsio T6 Unified Wire TCP/IP Offload Engine (TOE) capability allows data centers to regain 50 percent or more in server resources by boosting server efficiency and performance. It is at the foundation of the company's strategy to remove billions of dollars of waste from today's private and public cloud infrastructure investments. Customers can transform unexploited servers into beneficial services for their customers, leading to increased revenue and lower costs.

"The same Chelsio T6 Unified Wire networking and security offload capabilities that provide the networking foundation for leading storage and streaming data applications help NGINX to service dramatically higher web content and applications," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "The T6 Unified Wire TCP/IP Offload Engine with TLS/SSL acceleration is a major step forward for data centers for enabling superior end-user experiences while averting millions of dollars in new infrastructure outlays."

T6 Unified Wire dramatically accelerates and scales a data center's network-intensive software load balancers, web servers, and in-memory databases so a single server can do the work of four with improved reliability, enhanced quality of service (QoS), and higher return on investment. The platform reduces latency while increasing transaction rates for network-intensive Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) applications on physical servers and virtualized environments. Benchmark testing announced today demonstrated 50% performance improvements for NGINX-based web servers/applications.

"Chelsio's T6 TCP/IP Offload Engines (TOEs) enable more workload processing for demanding applications, including TLS, while reducing server compute resources", said Greg Schulz, Sr. Analyst Server StorageIO. "The Chelsio T6 is a great example of a multi-protocol, multi-function TOE that helps data centers reduce their TLS network and server compute overhead while boosting performance; what's not to like about that!"

