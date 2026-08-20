Chem-Dry® shares back-to-school cleaning tips for a fresh start at home

Leading carpet and upholstery cleaning leader offers practical advice to help families clean high-traffic areas

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down and families prepare for school routines, now is an ideal time to reset the home. Chem-Dry®, the carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader, shares professional tips for creating a cleaner environment before busy mornings begin.

Chem-Dry®, the carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader, offers practical cleaning tips for a fresh start to the school year.

"Back-to-school season brings a welcome return to routine, making it a great time for families to refresh their homes after a busy summer," said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. "A cleaner home can help create a more comfortable environment for homework and family time. By focusing on the areas that see the most daily activity, homeowners can start the school year feeling prepared and confident."

A Smarter, Family-Centered Cleaning Strategy

Here are the key areas to focus on when resetting your home for the upcoming school year.

Deep-clean carpets in high-traffic areas. Clear away the dirt, dust and debris tracked in during summer, paying special attention to entryways, hallways, family rooms and children's bedrooms.





Clear away the dirt, dust and debris tracked in during summer, paying special attention to entryways, hallways, family rooms and children's bedrooms. Give area rugs and entry mats a reset. Clean rugs and mats that help capture outdoor dirt, then place them at frequently used entrances to reduce what children track through the house.





Clean rugs and mats that help capture outdoor dirt, then place them at frequently used entrances to reduce what children track through the house. Address pet stains and odors at the source. Inspect carpets, rugs and upholstery for hidden accidents, and consider professional treatment for stains or odors that ordinary surface cleaning cannot fully remove.





Inspect carpets, rugs and upholstery for hidden accidents, and consider professional treatment for stains or odors that ordinary surface cleaning cannot fully remove. Establish a weekly cleaning routine. Schedule regular vacuuming and treat new spills promptly so messes do not become permanent stains during the school year.

"Back-to-school is the perfect time for a home refresh," said Quinlan. "A professional cleaning elevates that seasonal reset, making your space look and smell new again. Choosing a cleaning method with a shorter drying time can also help families return to their normal routines with less disruption."

For more information about Chem-Dry, visit www.chemdry.com.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is a top-ranked carpet cleaning franchise system, with a network spanning 25 countries and over 1,000 locations worldwide. The company's core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deep clean and allows surfaces to dry faster. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of 15 residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization of 15 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Clear Pest Pros, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ, Helpful Heroes, HOODZ, JUNKCO+, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

SOURCE Chem-Dry®