Chem-Dry® shares expert tips to preserve carpeting from stains, spills and pet odors

The leading carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise reveals best practices to address everyday messes, all while safeguarding carpet's integrity

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From a child spilling food and drink to a beloved pet having an indoor accident, household carpeting can endure significant daily wear. Chem-Dry® , the carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader, shares professional-level tips and suggestions for keeping carpeting looking and smelling like new, all while preserving its longevity.

Carpets naturally trap and absorb dirt and moisture, which means they can gradually accrue unpleasant odors or discoloration. Not only does this compromise carpet aesthetics, it can also lead to premature deterioration. To safeguard carpet fibers, it's important for homeowners to pay prompt attention to spills and other everyday messes, and to be vigilant about regular carpet maintenance.

"Homeowners may not realize how much lasting impact spills and stains can have, shortening the carpet's lifespan," said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. "To protect your carpeting investment, little things like blotting spills immediately and using the right cleaning methods can be huge difference makers."

Stains caused by pets or simple household accidents can be especially challenging. Some best practices include:

Taking prompt action to clean stains before they have time to set in.

Blotting rather than scrubbing, preventing odors and debris from becoming further ingrained in the carpet fiber.

Relying on effective cleaning agents that can neutralize, not just mask, unpleasant odors.

Routine carpet care is also essential. Regular vacuuming, ideally twice a week or more, can help remove dirt, debris and pet hair before they become too deeply embedded in the carpeting. Quarterly upkeep from a professional carpet cleaning company can provide an even deeper refresh, further protecting the homeowner's investment in their carpeting.

"Carpeting is made to endure a lot of everyday wear, and to last for many years," said Quinlan. "The right response to everyday spills and stains can help lengthen that timeline."

Chem-Dry has more than 1,000 franchise locations worldwide. The company provides professional-grade cleaning services for both residential and commercial customers.

For more information about Chem-Dry, visit www.chemdry.com .

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry has built the largest and most trusted carpet cleaning brand in the country, with a network spanning 25 countries and over 1,000 locations worldwide. The company's core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deep clean, and allow surfaces to dry faster than traditional steam cleaning. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of 15 residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization of 15 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , Clear Pest Pros , COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ , Helpful Heroes , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

SOURCE Chem-Dry®