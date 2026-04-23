ChemDAQ and ASP Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Safety and Compliance in Healthcare Sterile Processing Environments

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDAQ, a leading provider of hazardous gas detection and monitoring solutions, announced a new strategic partnership with Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a global leader in infection prevention and sterilization solutions. Together, the two companies aim to enhance staff safety and sterilization efficacy in sterile processing departments worldwide through ongoing education, advocacy, and thought-leadership initiatives.

This partnership brings together ChemDAQ's expertise in continuous monitoring of hazardous sterilant gases with ASP's innovative low-temperature sterilization technologies. By aligning their capabilities and decades of experience, ChemDAQ and ASP are reinforcing a shared commitment to protecting healthcare workers, supporting regulatory compliance, and promoting best practices in sterile processing.

"ChemDAQ and ASP are fully aligned in our mission to ensure the safest and most effective sterilization technology possible for our customers in sterile processing, who are truly the heartbeat of the hospital," said Alex Hilliker, Executive Vice President of ChemDAQ. "As the demand for medical device reprocessing grows, this collaboration is consistent with the strategic imperative for hospitals to prioritize high-performing, reliable equipment that ensures both patient and worker safety."

ASP's sterilization systems are widely used in hospitals and healthcare facilities to ensure patient safety through superior sterilization and disinfection technologies. Integrating ChemDAQ's continuous monitoring solutions for chemicals like Hydrogen Peroxide into the broader conversation about sterilization safety provides facilities with greater visibility, enhanced environmental control, and increased confidence in their processes.

"ASP is committed to advancing infection prevention while prioritizing the safety of healthcare workers," said Chad Rohrer, Group President, Fortive Infection Prevention Group. "Our collaboration with ChemDAQ reflects a shared vision of supporting sterile processing teams through education, innovation, and proven safety technologies."

Through the partnership, ChemDAQ and ASP will collaborate on certified educational initiatives, industry events, and thought-leadership efforts to support healthcare professionals in navigating evolving standards, including AAMI ST58 and other regulatory guidance on sterilant exposure and workplace safety.

About ChemDAQ

ChemDAQ's mission is to empower customers to eliminate workplace exposure to toxic chemicals through innovative monitoring and control solutions, industry-leading partnerships, and superior safety expertise. ChemDAQ's industry-leading gas detection systems were initially deployed in US hospitals and medical device sterilization operations. The company has since expanded globally to serve more than 600 customers within the healthcare, medical device manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and protein processing industries. To learn more about how ChemDAQ provides safer workplaces, less risk, and next-level protection, visit www.chemdaq.com.

For more information about ASP, visit www.asp.com.

SOURCE ChemDAQ