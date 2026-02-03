ChemDAQ and Sedeer Medical Partner to Enhance Staff Safety in Hospitals in Qatar

Sedeer Medical to Bring Real-Time Chemical Vapor Monitoring Solutions to New Markets, Expanding ChemDAQ's Global Footprint

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDAQ, a leading provider of hazardous gas monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sedeer Medical, a leading healthcare solutions provider and medical equipment distributor based in Doha, Qatar. This partnership is designed to expand ChemDAQ's global presence by bringing its continuous real-time chemical monitoring solutions to new markets in the Middle East.

Through this collaboration, Sedeer Medical will distribute ChemDAQ's continuous gas monitoring systems in the region, enabling more healthcare facilities to benefit from advanced workplace safety solutions. This effort strengthens ChemDAQ's ability to deliver trusted, real-time monitoring to facilities where hazardous materials and gases such as ethylene oxide (EtO), hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), and peracetic acid (PAA) are present.

"Partnering with ChemDAQ allows us to offer world-class chemical monitoring solutions to our customers," said Ramees Vadakkettil, Senior Service Engineer at Sedeer. "By introducing ChemDAQ's proven monitoring technology to our region, we help hospitals proactively manage risks and ensure the safety of their workforce."

Alex Hilliker, Executive Vice President at ChemDAQ, added, "Sedeer Medical's expertise and stellar reputation in the region make them the ideal partner to help ChemDAQ grow in this market. This collaboration expands access to our continuous monitoring solutions for hospitals in the Middle East, increasing our global footprint and supporting safer workplaces worldwide."

The partnership underscores both companies' dedication to workplace safety and proactive risk management, giving more hospitals access to reliable, real-time gas detection.

For more information, visit www.chemdaq.com .

About ChemDAQ

ChemDAQ's mission is to empower customers to eliminate workplace exposure to toxic chemicals through innovative monitoring and control solutions, industry-leading partnerships, and superior safety expertise. Our industry-leading gas detection systems were initially deployed in US hospitals and medical device sterilization operations. The company has since expanded globally to serve more than 600 customers within the healthcare, medical device manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and protein processing industries. To learn more about how ChemDAQ provides safer workplaces, less risk, and next-level protection, visit www.chemdaq.com, email [email protected], or call (412) 787-0202.

About Sedeer Medical

Sedeer Medical is a leading healthcare solutions provider and medical equipment distributor based in Doha, Qatar. Established in 2001, Sedeer offers comprehensive turnkey solutions across healthcare, life sciences, clinical and laboratory medicine, emergency medical services, and more. With over two decades of experience, the company partners with global brands to deliver high-quality products, technical support, and training tailored to the needs of healthcare and scientific communities in the region. For more information, visit https://sedeer.com/ .

