ChemDiv Created Unique KATO TM Platform for Development of Innovative Drugs Against Coronavirus Infection

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv Inc., a fully integrated California-based CRO, announced today the creation of a unique platform for development of drugs against coronavirus infection that would simplify and accelerate antiviral candidate selection. The platform ensures the development of lead compounds and preclinical candidates from scratch in just several months. It includes specially designed libraries of potentially active antiviral (SARS-CoV-2) small molecules, sets of methods, including virtual screening and test systems that allow detecting the activity of compounds in vitro in a high-performance format with subsequent in vivo validation of the lead compounds.

For drug discovery, the platform combines libraries of more than 120,000 unique potential antiviral molecules that targets various cellular proteins. Libraries cover highly important coronaviruses as well as HIV, HBV and Influenza. In total, more than 50 antiviral targets were screened (more details are available on request) (Antiviral Annotated Library of 22,000 compounds, CORONAVIRUS Library of 21,000 compounds, PLpro Library of 6,500 compounds, 3CLpro Library of 5,000 compounds, ACE2 Library of 3,000 compounds, Antiviral Library of 87,000 compounds and others).

For further development, the ChemDiv group of companies can provide CPE testing with SARS-CoV-2 virus, protease tests (3CL and PLpro), polymerase tests (RdRp), spike study (ACE2-S1), investigation of the antiviral activity of a future hamster candidate, pharmacokinetic studies, medical, chemical optimization services and clinical trials.

The success of this platform is demonstrated in collaboration with Chromis, a joint venture of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar Group of Companies. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the IIHR from ChemDiv completed in record time the full development cycle of one of the world's first antiviral drug Avifavir (INN: Favipiravir) - starting from the preclinical stage and ending with the pharmaceutical development of the substance. Since June 10th, Avifavir has been delivered to hospitals in 50 regions of the Russian Federation, and supplies abroad have begun.

According to the results of tests carried out by a number of leading medical and scientific centers, the drug has demonstrated high efficiency. Avifavir became the first favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of coronavirus and the first Russian direct antiviral drug that has shown its effectiveness in clinical trials.

In addition to Favipiravir, ChemDiv has developed and tested for its customers more than ten potentially active antiviral substances. Based on this experience, the company is now focusing on its anti-virus campaign, creating a platform for the development of new drugs aimed at treating patients with COVID-19.

Currently, iPharma, a subsidiary of ChemDiv, is conducting nine clinical trials with various drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection with international partners.

ChemDiv has been performing research and development in the field of medical and pharmaceutical chemistry for over 30 years. A world-class team of specialists and scientists ensures the company's global leadership in the industry. ChemDiv invites Pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories to collaborate on developing innovative drugs against COVID-19.

About ChemDiv

ChemDiv Inc. is a recognized global leader in drug discovery solutions. Over the past 29 years ChemDiv has delivered hundreds of leads, drug candidates and new drugs in the area of CNS, oncology, virology, inflammation, cardiometabolic and immunology, to pharma, biotech and academic partners around the globe. [www.chemdiv.com]

