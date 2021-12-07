CHEMEON Surface Technology Receives HUBZone Certification

CHEMEON will be identified as a certified HUBZone small business in SBA's Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS) database. The certification also recognizes CHEMEON as a vital small business, government contractor, and teaming partner to the aerospace and defense industry, prime contractors, top-tier metal finishers, and process shops.

Dr. Madylon Meiling, CHEMEON CEO said "HUBZone certification provides more customers and partners in the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal contractor arena the ability to utilize CHEMEON conversion coatings, anodizing chemistries, R&D, consulting, training and military detail (MIL-DTL) specified chemicals while helping to fulfill the federal government goal to award at least 3% of contracting dollars to HUBZone certified small businesses."

CHEMEON's mission to provide innovation, services, and manufacturing of part-critical specified chemical coatings has resulted in federal contracts, research funding, and purchasing from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and related prime contractors.

For prime contractors and government agencies looking to team with HUBZone partners, CHEMEON's certification checks the box while delivering environmentally safe, qualified product listed (QPL) chemistry that supports sustainability goals.

CHEMEON is located in Douglas County, NV. The HUBZone program encourages agencies to spend a given percentage of their budgets with businesses located in rural or urban communities, providing opportunities for regional economic growth.

About CHEMEON

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a global leader in advanced, environmentally responsible surface engineering solutions for corrosion protection and adhesion, including patented QPL listed chemistry CHEMEON eTCP® RTU (Ready to Use) MIL-DTL-81706, MIL-DTL-5541, TT-C-490 Type VI conversion coating and anodic seal that provides a distinct color for visual verification that parts are coated and protected. CHEMEON is licensed by the U.S. Navy to manufacture and provideMIL-DTL-81706, MIL-DTL-5541, TT-C-490 Type VI Trivalent Chromium Pre-Treatment including; CHEMEON TCP-HF® (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray), and CHEMEON TCP-HF Touch Up Pen. Additional QPL listed chemistry includes CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive). CHEMEON also provides a full line of anodizing pre and post-treatments, patented CHEMEON eTCP® Powder, 0CP- 6800 (Zero Chrome), CHEMEON TCP-NP (No Prep), additives, dyes, custom R&D, consulting, and university-level training.

