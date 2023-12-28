Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2024-2034 - A US$19+ Billion by 2024 - Opportunities in CBRN Detection Systems in to Smart City Infrastructure

The "Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market is forecast to surpass US$19.36 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth forecast through to 2034. 

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Advancements in technology are a significant driver for the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) defence market. The development of sophisticated detection systems, protective gear, and decontamination methods enhances the preparedness of military and civilian agencies against CBRN threats. For instance, innovations in sensor technologies have led to the creation of highly sensitive detectors capable of identifying trace amounts of hazardous substances, enabling rapid response during emergencies.

Increasing Terrorist Threats

The rising threats posed by terrorist organizations have intensified the demand for CBRN defence solutions globally. Terrorist groups' access to unconventional weapons has escalated concerns among nations, compelling them to invest in advanced detection, protection, and decontamination systems. Examples include attacks involving chemical agents, such as the 2013 Ghouta chemical attack in Syria, emphasizing the urgency to strengthen CBRN defence capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • Growing Trend Towards Integrated CBRN Defense Systems
  • Advances in Technology Have Led to the Development of Smaller, More Portable CBRN Detection and Monitoring Devices
  • The Adoption of Unmanned Systems for CBRN Defence has Been Increasing Rapidly

Market Restraining Factors

  • Developing and Maintaining CBRN Defense Capabilities Can be Costly for Governments and Organizations
  • The High Costs Associated with Developing and Maintaining CBRN Defense Capabilities Pose Challenges for Governments and Organizations
  • Saturated Market in Developed Countries Restrain Market Growth

Market Opportunities

  • Simulated Training Environments are Increasingly Used to Prepare Responders for CBRN Incidents
  • Governments Worldwide are Increasing their Spending on CBRN Defense Solutions to Address the Growing Threats from CBRN Agents
  • CBRN Detection Systems in to Smart City Infrastructure

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear (CBRN) defence prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by End-User

  • Military Forces
  • Homeland Security Forces

Market Segment by Type

  • CBRN Decontamination Systems
  • CBRN Detection Systems
  • CBRN Protection Equipment

Market Segment by Decontamination Systems

  • Portable Decontamination Systems
  • Fixed Decontamination Facilities
  • Decontamination Agents and Solutions
  • Other Decontamination Systems

Market Segment by Detection Systems

  • Chemical Detection Systems
  • Biological Detection Systems
  • Radiological Detection Systems
  • Nuclear Detection Systems
  • Other Detection Systems

Market Segment by Protection Equipment

  • Gas Masks and Respirators
  • Chemical Protective Suits
  • Biological Protective Suits
  • Radiation Shielding
  • Decontamination Equipment
  • Other Protection Equipment

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

Profiles of Key Players

  • Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Elbit Systems Ltd
  • Environics Oy
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • NBC Sys
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Proengin
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Smith's Group plc
  • Teledyne FLIR LLC
  • Textron Inc.
  • The Chemours Company
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In summary, the 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for end-user, type, decontamination systems, detection systems, protection equipment, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
  • Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market, 2024 to 2034.

