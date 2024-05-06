Chemical Peel Market, 47% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chemical peel market size is estimated to grow by USD 692.44 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered End-user (Hospital, recreation centers, and Dermatology clinics) and Type (Light peel, Medium peel, and Deep peel) Key Companies Covered AbbVie Inc., AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., BeautyPharmaCo, Candela Corp., Caudalie International SE, Galderma SA, Hale Cosmeceuticals Inc, Image International Manufacturing LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, MedPeel, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, NEFTIS LABORATORIOS SL, Pierre Fabre SA, ProDerma Light, Radius Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Renee Rouleau Inc., Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Unilever PLC Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 47%. to the growth of the global market. The Chemical Peel Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In North America, the chemical peel market holds a significant share due to factors like high disposable income and a growing elderly population.

Americans spent around USD 14.6 billion on aesthetic procedures in 2021, with surgical revenues seeing a 63% increase. Non-surgical procedures, including chemical peels, rank among the top five due to the aging population opting for such treatments.

on aesthetic procedures in 2021, with surgical revenues seeing a 63% increase. Non-surgical procedures, including chemical peels, rank among the top five due to the aging population opting for such treatments. Vendors are diversifying their offerings to cater to the increasing patient base. Factors such as a large patient population, affordability, and the availability of techniques and surgeons contribute to the region's market share. These factors are expected to fuel market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Hospital

1.2 recreation centers

1.3 Dermatology clinics Type 2.1 Light peel

2.2 Medium peel

2.3 Deep peel Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hospital- During the forecast period, hospitals will see significant growth in market share for a cosmetic procedure aimed at reducing fine lines, acne scars, wrinkles, and discoloration. This segment was valued at USD 768.03 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Hospitals focus on therapeutic use to address skin conditions under medical supervision. The recreation segment, on the other hand, involves cosmetic use in non-medical facilities to enhance skin appearance. Both segments are expanding due to the growing older adult population worldwide. This growth is supported by the increasing number of hospitals and recreation centers.

Research Analysis

The Chemical Peel Market is driven by growing demand for skincare solutions like Glytone, which contain Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) derived from natural sources such as sugar cane and sugar beets. These superficial peels work on the epidermis, effectively treating issues like pigmentation, wrinkles, and acne spots. Dermatological procedures like lactic peels, using milk-based AHAs, are popular for their gentle yet effective exfoliation. With rising awareness of skin health and beauty enhancement, the market sees a surge in demand for professional treatments targeting specific concerns like dark circles, fatigue, and genetic factors affecting collagen production.

Chemical solutions such as TCA peels, salicylic acid, and Jessner's solution offer tailored solutions for skin renewal and texture improvement. The market caters to various skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation, sun damage, and melasma, providing clinical peels and cosmeceutical treatments for comprehensive skincare. Overall, chemical peels continue to be a vital component of the beauty industry, offering skin resurfacing and rejuvenation with proven chemical formulations.

Market Overview

In aesthetics, addressing wrinkle issues is crucial. Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) are gaining traction, particularly lactic peels derived from milk. These AHAs offer a superficial or light peel, targeting the dermis layer. Given the influence of genetics on skin aging, chemical peels are increasingly sought after for their ability to rejuvenate and improve skin texture. With consumer interest growing, the chemical peel market is expanding steadily.

AHAs, especially lactic peels, are capturing attention due to their gentle yet effective nature. As more individuals seek non-invasive solutions for skin concerns, the demand for superficial peels continues to rise. In this evolving landscape, understanding the benefits and applications of AHAs is essential for businesses operating in the chemical peel market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

