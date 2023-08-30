Chemical Peels Market to grow by USD 692.44 million between 2022 to 2027| Growing desire for Glowing and Youthful skin Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical peels market size is anticipated to grow by USD 692.44 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6.58%, according to the latest report by Technavio. The market is growing due to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures and technological advancements. Chemical peeling is a popular method, addressing skin conditions and enhancing texture. The desire for youthful skin is driving its demand. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download the sample report now

Chemical Peels Market: Regional Analysis

The North American region is expected to play a significant role in driving the growth of the global chemical peel market during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. High disposable income among its population has increased a substantial demand for aesthetic procedures, with Americans spending a substantial USD 14.6 billion on such procedures in 2021 alone. Despite facing temporary setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the region has shown resilience through large-scale vaccination efforts and the subsequent revival of healthcare operations, further aiding market recovery. Factors like affordability and availability of advanced techniques and skilled practitioners are positioning North America as a key region of chemical peel market growth during the forecast period.

Chemical Peels Market: Market Segmentation

This chemical peel market report extensively covers market segmentation as follows:

By end-user

Hospital



Recreation centers



Dermatology clinics

By type

Light peel



Medium peel



Deep peel

By geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The chemical peel market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major companies, including:

AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc.

Candela Corp.

Caudalie International SE

Galderma SA

Hale Cosmeceuticals Inc

Image International Manufacturing LLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

LOreal SA

MedPeel

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

NEFTIS LABORATORIES SL

Pierre Fabre SA

ProDerma Light

Radius Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Renee Rouleau Inc.

Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unilever PLC

