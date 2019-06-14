Chemicals & Materials (C&M) in Worldwide Infrastructure & Mobility Applications, 2019: CASE, Fuels & Lubricants, Plastics & Composites, Construction Chemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, and More
DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook of Global Chemicals & Materials (C&M) in Infrastructure and Mobility Applications, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 Outlook of Global Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility Applications research service analyses the 2018 global chemicals and materials market used for infrastructure and mobility applications and its outlook for 2019.
The main end industries covered are as follows:
- CASE: This includes coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers that find applications in end-use sectors, such as construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, transportation, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and power generation
- Fuels and Lubricants: These are the chemicals and materials that find applications in end-use sectors, such as transportation, construction equipment, manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation
- Plastics and Composites: These find applications in end-use sectors, such as transportation, building and construction, consumer goods and household, electrical and electronics, medical, packaging
- Construction Chemicals
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals
Research Scope
The analysis gives a snapshot of major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2018. Regional analysis is done for North America (US, Canada), Latin America (including Mexico), Europe (EU-27, UK, and Russia), the Middle East and Africa (includes Turkey), China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of South Asia). The initial sections of the study provide a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key economic trends and regulations impacting the overall chemical and materials market. Furthermore, regional analysis for each of the mentioned regions has been provided to include the economic outlook, regulatory trends, as well as key product and technology trends.
Under each industry segment chapter, market snapshot consisting of 2018 revenues and 2019 forecasted revenues, per cent revenue forecast by region and by segment and applications are provided. In addition to this, the section also highlights key growth opportunities and key companies to watch. Finally, the study provides key growth opportunities and companies to action along with strategic imperatives for success. The base year is 2018, and the forecast period year is 2019.
Research Highlights
The highlights of 2018 and top trends of 2019 are discussed. Revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2018 to 2019. This study identifies the top 5 predictions for the chemicals and materials market for 2019 and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The study also analyses the current R&D expenditure structure in the industry, and the R&D scenario in the industry is assessed based on R&D intensity, which is the per cent share of R&D expenditure of its net sales.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Top Trends for 2019
- Research Scope
- Global C&M Market Revenue, 2018 and 2019
- 2019 Global Prospective - Developed Markets
- 2019 Global Prospective - Emerging Markets
- 2018 Retrospective - What Actually Happened: Highlights of 2018
2. Total Global C&M in Infrastructure & Mobility Outlook for 2019
- Global C&M Revenue by Sector in 2018 and 2019
- Global C&M Revenue by Region in 2018 and 2019
3. Introduction to Chemicals R&D Expenditure
- Outlook of Global R&D Expenditure in the Chemical Industry
- Regional Highlights
- Benchmarking of Selected Companies
4. Key 2019 C&M in Infrastructure & Mobility Market Predictions
- Prediction 1 - 3D Printing to Play a Crucial Role by Reshaping the Traditional Value Chain Across Industries
- Prediction 2 - Circular Economy to Primarily Revolve Around Biodegradable Plastics and Plastic Recycling Technologies
- Prediction 3 - Digital Transformation to Remain Key in Chemicals Business, Transitioning Stakeholders Across the Value Chain
- Prediction 4 - Without Major Breakthroughs, Lightweighting to Continue as a Key Trend Accelerating Product/Material Development
- Prediction 5 - CO2 as Feedstock for Chemicals, the Next Big Thing Towards Sustainable Product Development
5. Snapshot of 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions in the Chemicals Industry
- Throwback on Deals in 2018 - Hits and Misses
- Key Trends to Note
- Regional Snapshot
6. Regional Predictions 2019
- 2019 Predictions - North America
- 2019 Predictions - Latin America
- 2019 Predictions - Europe
- 2019 Predictions - The Middle East and Africa
- 2019 Predictions - China
- 2019 Predictions - India
- 2019 Predictions - Japan
- 2019 Predictions - Rest of Asia-Pacific
7. Industry Segment Outlook 2019
- 2019 Market Snapshot - CASE
- 2019 CASE Market - Key Growth Opportunities
- CASE Sector Companies to Watch
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Fuels and Lubricants
- 2019 Fuels and Lubricants Market - Key Growth Opportunities
- Fuels and Lubricants Sector Companies to Watch
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Plastics and Composites
- 2019 Plastics and Composites Market - Key Growth Opportunities
- Plastics and Composites Companies to Watch
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Construction Chemicals
- 2019 Construction Chemicals Market - Key Growth Opportunities
- Construction Chemicals Companies to Watch
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Oilfield Chemicals
- 2019 Oilfield Chemicals Market - Key Growth Opportunities
- Oilfield Chemicals Sector Companies to Watch
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals
- 2019 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market - Key Growth Opportunities
- Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Companies to Watch
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Defence Spending
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Construction & Infrastructure Growth in Asia-Pacific
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Key Conclusions
10. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Additional Sources of Information
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9k3u
