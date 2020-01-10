Chemistree to Unveil VR Tour of Sugarleaf Facility at Lift - Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE: CHM and CHM.wt) (USOTCQB: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree"), announces that in conjunction with the January 10 and 11, 2020, Lift & Co Cannabis Expo in Vancouver Canada, Chemistree will unveil for our shareholders and potential new investors - a bold and exciting new virtual reality tour of our state-of-the-art Washington facility, to illustrate first hand what we do, and how we do it.

Sugarleaf and its strategic partner, Chemistree, are pioneers in the cannabis trade, and owe their success to their commitment to innovation by spearheading bold new cultivation techniques that have rapidly made them the new industry standard.

There is a myth within the industry that all a business needs to do is simply grow their product and bring it to market. Naturally, like most over simplified things, this couldn't be more untrue. Roughly half of licenced growers see little if any return on their investment because our industry demands rapid innovation and investment in order to reach its full potential.

We also have to run a business that yields the highest possible returns for investors, and for a company to attract serious investors who truly understand the potential of the growing cannabis industry, we have to create exciting, new and innovative ways to explain to potential investors exactly what we do, why we do it, and how it works. Afterall, you can read truckloads of information and watch hours of YouTube videos and really only get a small sense of how one of our facilities really functions.

Our team partnered with the great people at Growing Exposed, and this weekend we are rolling out our exciting new full virtual reality tour of the Sugarleaf facility. You will be able to completely pull back the curtain and experience a brand-new VR tour of Sugarleaf and see first hand exactly how we are setting new industry standards.

Jeremy Deichen, Chemistree's Director of Marketing commented "when cannabis became legal for recreational use, many people believed it was going to be like the Wild West. In some respects, they were right, except it turned out that it is more like Silicon Valley than a broken-down old desert mine. For that reason, our team will always seek the latest technology so that we can offer our customers the very best product possible, and our investors a brand new opportunity that will only mature and grow as we continue to learn and push technology forward."

The entire tour was filmed using Method Seven filters on a Go Max 360 Camera and captures every essence of our grow room in ways on VR can provide.

This latest innovation was developed so that we can offer our potential investors the opportunity to step inside our facility for themselves, without a sales pitch, and see the full potential of their investment, but also so we can demonstrate our commitment to innovation at every level of our business from vendors to cultivation to marketing and every link in the chain.

For more information, visit www.chemistree.ca.

Advisory

The Company wishes to inform shareholders that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in both Canada and the United States.

Cannabis-related Practices or Activities are Illegal Under U.S. Federal Laws

The concepts of "medical cannabis" and "recreational cannabis" do not exist under U.S. federal law. The Federal Controlled Substances Act classifies "marihuana" as a Schedule I drug. Under U.S. federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. As such, cannabis related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defence to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. Enforcement of U.S. federal laws will be a significant risk to the business of the Company and any such proceedings brought against the Company may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Further information regarding the legal status of cannabis related activities and associated risk factors, including, but not limited to, risk of enforcement actions, risks that third-party service providers, such as banking or financial institutions cease providing services to the Company, and the risk that Company may not be able to distribute profits, if any, from U.S. operations up to the Company, are included in the Prospectus, the Company's annual information form and other documents incorporated by reference therein and in the Company's Form 2A listing statement filed with the CSE and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Karl Kottmeier"

President

