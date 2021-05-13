Chemistry Promotes Taylor Guglielmo to Chief Growth Officer, Expanding Leadership Team With New Role

"'We love Taylor.' I hear it over and over again when we are fortunate enough to onboard a new client," said Ned Show, Chemistry CEO. "Taylor is a truly unique advertising professional. She possesses both an innate sense for strategy and a true passion for clients and their brands. Her energy and enthusiasm are a huge reason why we have enjoyed significant growth. In her new role, Taylor will look for additional innovative approaches to help our clients achieve even greater marketing successes."

Despite the challenges that came along with 2020, Guglielmo helped the agency reach a 72% pitch-to-win ratio and a 10% increase in year-over-year profit. Joining Chemistry in 2015, she helped the agency become a two-time Ad Age Small Agency of the Year, landing accounts like Netflix, Red Bull, YouTube, The Coca-Cola Company and Intercontinental Hotels Group. By 2019, she propelled the agency to reach 60% growth, making it one of Atlanta's fastest growing companies.

"Taylor has been a key part of our success, leading to significant client growth and retention," said Tim Smith, president at Chemistry Atlanta. "Our greatest asset is our people and I'm deeply convinced that with Taylor at the helm of Chemistry's growth efforts, the agency will continue to experiment and reach new heights."

Armed with over 19 years of advertising experience, Guglielmo's inherent passion for the industry has fueled her trajectory, having previously worked at McCann, Fallon, Grey Global Group and TGM for brands like L'Oréal Cosmetics, Wendy's International and Marriott Hotels & Resorts.

Guglielmo's promotion is on the heels of the Chemistry adding 36 new staffers in roles across production, creative, strategy and account management, a testament to the agility and strength of the agency and its commitment to intentionally building a team that reflects the growing diversity in advertising.

