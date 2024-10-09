CHEMISTRY WINS TWO ARF DAVID OGILVY AWARDS FOR CREATIVE CAMPAIGN WITH CG INSURANCE

Agency Earns Honors for Developing Brand Character, 'Aunt Angie'

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent full-service advertising agency Chemistry was recognized at the 2024 Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) David Ogilvy Awards with two Gold honors. The agency received top distinctions in the Financial Services & Insurance and Best New or Emerging Brand categories for its work with CG Insurance (Coralisle Group Ltd), a leading regional insurance provider in the British Caribbean that has been around for over 60 years. The ARF David Ogilvy Awards honor research- and insights-driven advertising and pay tribute to the late founder of the Ogilvy agency, who is often regarded as the "father of advertising." The awards celebrate his belief in the importance of research behind the creative.

From L-R: Lily Stockton, Diana Beasley, Kayleigh Ladshaw, Talley Hultgren, Alexa McGriff, Naz Farrow, Christina Sgobba, Christy Bates, Taylor Guglielmo - Photo Credit, ARF David Ogilvy Awards

Chemistry introduced 'Aunt Angie,' the first brand character in the Caribbean space, in March of 2023 with the aim of making CG Insurance a household name. Positioned as the "cool aunt," 'Aunt Angie' uses her crazy life stories to demonstrate that while life can be complicated, CG Insurance makes coverage simple. For Chemistry, it was crucial to tap into a narrative during the creative process that resonated culturally with consumers across the 21 countries and jurisdictions in the Caribbean and beyond.

Extensive thought and research went into the development of 'Aunt Angie,' including an in-depth island life study that provided valuable consumer insights and helped shape the creative concept and the character herself. Chemistry was able to tap into cultural insights across island nations to create a character that would resonate fully with the help of Sympler, which was able to recruit local respondents on social media across five countries, and Remesh, an AI-powered insights platform.

'Aunt Angie' received impressive results, including a 319% average increase in advertising recall across core markets, a 62% average increase in consideration across core markets, and a 50% average increase in purchase intent across core markets.

"I'm proud to be part of such a talented, collaborative team, including our brilliant partners at Chemistry and the dedicated individuals on the CG marketing team, whose combined efforts enabled a brand ready to embrace bold, strategic moves and insights-driven creativity to achieve this kind of success," said Christina Sgobba, Senior Marketing Manager at CG.

"Chemistry prides itself on 'blowing up boring' for its clients and getting to the crux of what will take a brand to the next level," said Talley Hultgren, EVP, Chief Insight Officer at Chemistry. "The agency is extremely proud of the 'Aunt Angie' brand character for CG Insurance and is humbled by the ARF David Ogilvy honors for the work. We are grateful to the team who helped make this campaign and to the amazing leaders at CG Insurance for their partnership."

